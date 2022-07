COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights' insurance provider has reached a $4 million settlement with the family of Zane James, who was killed by police in 2018. "While the city knows no amount of money will be sufficient to assuage the loss of their son, the city hopes that this settlement brings closure for all parties," city officials said in a statement on Friday, while adding that the settlement does not point "to any wrongdoing on the part of the city or its former police officer."

