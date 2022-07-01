ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Rhode Island's Reis steps out of boxing ring for the big screen

By JOE KAYATA, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Providence's Kali Reis is the WBA, IBO and WBO junior welterweight champion. But you can now add actress to her impressive resume -- Reis has just been cast as one of the leads in season 4 of HBO's "True Detective," where she will co-star with two time Oscar winner Jodie...

turnto10.com

Comments / 0

 

