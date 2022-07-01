Rhode Island's Reis steps out of boxing ring for the big screen

There is a reason why some folks look at Muay Thai as one of the more dangerous forms of fighting, and the Muay Thai champion in this video confirms it while pointing out the inaccuracies in various movies. She does go light on the movies to be fair, but she does manage to pull out the stops when needed as she describes how various kicks and punches are meant to be executed, and how they’re not supposed to be blocked. For instance, in the Fast and Furious movie, she watched, seeing someone blocking a kick with their hand wouldn’t turn out all that well. But her estimation of the movies is interesting since it brings to mind the realism of this fighting style, and even the culture of Muay Thai, which is something that a lot of people might not have known. The headband they wear, the mongkhon, is something that a lot of people have seen but might have known next to nothing about. The heavy-hitting sport is the type that isn’t meant for those that are faint of heart and don’t like to be hit.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO