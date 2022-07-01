ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Friday is last chance to donate to Euphoria Chocolate's summer cereal drive

By Olivia Young
nbc16.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. — Friday (July 1) is your last day to donate to Euphoria Chocolate Company's summer cereal drive. The...

nbc16.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcfmradio.com

Mapleton Staple Reopens; Monkey Pox in Lane County; City Names Pitcher to top Law Enforcement Post

A cornerstone of the Mapleton business community has reopened. For years area residents and visitors could stop at the Alpha-Bit for a quick bite or to browse an eclectic and sometime funky selection of gifts and antiques. The café has reopened under new ownership and still offers the same experience. New owner Jon Noland is serving up soups, sandwiches and sweets; made fresh daily Thursdays through Monday. Noland also has the smoker going out front most days for a varying line-up of specials. The sweets are made by Noland’s mother, Orie Jenks, she owned and operated the Little Blue Hen Café at 17th street in Florence for many years.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Independence Day brings out fireworks shows and events

OREGON -- Many communities held celebrations and parades today, but there are still multiple fireworks displays happening this Fourth of July evening. Tonight is the final night of the Eugene Pro Rodeo, and rodeo organizers have planned the largest fireworks display they’ve ever done to close it out. They say they’ve packed four nights worth of fireworks into one evening, and it can be seen at the Oregon Horse Center on Prairie Road after the bull riding at 7:30 p.m.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

North Umpqua wild summer steelhead count increases, July 4

ODFW release – ROSEBURG, Ore – Numbers of wild summer steelhead in the North Umpqua River are up from last year’s low of 450 fish. As of June 21, 544 wild summer steelhead crossed Winchester Dam into the North Umpqua Basin. Although this is still lower than average, biologists anticipated an increase in returns as ocean conditions are improving. Biologists are closely monitoring returns and current analysis projects the 2022 run to be above the critical threshold of 1,200 wild summer steelhead returning by the end of the year. Peak return typically is late June through mid-July. “We expected an increase over last year’s run because of improving ocean conditions, and it’s nice to see that play out,” said Evan Leonetti, Assistant District Fish Biologist. “We’re also seeing increases in some summer steelhead runs in other systems like the Columbia Basin and think this trend will continue in the near future.” Returns less than 1,200 wild summer steelhead may trigger management actions beyond this year’s bubble closure around mainstem Umpqua River tributaries. With better returns so far, the river remains open for angling and retention of hatchery summer steelhead as per permanent regulations. As the summer heats up, biologists encourage anglers to practice hot weather angling ethics. Other recreationists are also encouraged to avoid areas where wild summer steelhead may be holding such as deeper, cooler pools in the North Umpqua River system.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Lifestyle
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
Eugene, OR
Food & Drinks
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
kezi.com

Local students could go to Oregon22, free of charge

EUGENE & SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - Some middle and high school girls have an opportunity to go to the World Athletics Championships for free. This is thanks to an empowerment workshop on Sunday, July 10th at Willamalane. The workshop is called 'The DreamBuildHER', organized by the nonprofit TrackGirlz. The workshop will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Truffle#Cereal#Food Security#Food Drink#Charity#Food For Lane County
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
hh-today.com

Waverly Lake algae: How about this idea?

Like every summer in recent years, Albany’s Waverly Lake is now covered by a growing mass of algae on the surface of the pond. In the fall the algae will die and disappear, and by winter they’ll be gone. But in winter, who cares what the lake looks...
ALBANY, NY
nbc16.com

Fire destroys Roseburg restaurant

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported commercial structure fire at 2435 NW Stewart Parkway. Dispatchers received several reports of smoke showing from the roof of the commercial structure that houses Del Taco on Stewart Parkway. Firefighters arrived on scene...
ROSEBURG, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
nbc16.com

Empty storefronts now filled with art for World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- The City of Eugene invited artists to use empty storefronts as their canvases to welcome the world for Oregon22 World Athletics Championships. These windowfront exhibitions are scattered across the city, featuring pieces from local artists. Themes include of uplifting and enlivening downtown Eugene, and promoting love and...
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ

Logging accident severely injures Oregon man

SPRINGFIELD, Oregon (KPTV) — An Oregon man is fighting for his life in a Springfield hospital after a logging accident. Parker Price is suffering from severe spinal cord breaks, his right lung has collapsed and his left one has pneumonia. His wife Rachel Price is days away from having a baby and says the accident has been devastating to the family.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Search is on for missing hiker in Linn county

LINN COUNTY, Ore. - Linn County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing climber last seen on Mount Jefferson. Jeffrey Dale, 29, of Texas was last seen near the summit of Mount Jefferson near the 10,200' elevation mark, deputies said. Linn County Sheriff's Office deputies said the report came in...
LINN COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 36 Fatal, Lane Co., July 4

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at approximately 5:08 PM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 36 and Dorsey Lane. This is approximately 3 miles west of Junction City. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound red Jeep Renegade, operated by Evelyn Carder (91) of Eugene, was stopped on Dorsey Lane at the intersection of Hwy 36. Carder proceeded into the intersection and was struck by a westbound yellow Freightliner dump truck, operated by Fred Morgan Jr (67) of Cheshire. Carder sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Morgan received minor injuries. Hwy 36 was closed for approximately 4 hours.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 126W IN OREGON

LANE COUNTY, OR (July 4, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 7:45 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 126W near milepost 47. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound black Honda Fit,...
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy