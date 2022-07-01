ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Kern volunteers install little libraries around town

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49oDc9_0gRbSzBO00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Five new little libraries are being built around town to help close Kern County’s youth literacy gap.

City Councilmember Eric Arias has led the charge by developing the “East Bakersfield Literacy Program.”

This morning, the Southwest Carpenters local 661 began their voluntary construction on a little library at the Community Action Partnership of Kern with materials donated by the United Way and Sunrise Community Center.

The other locations include the Bakersfield Boys and Girls Club, Bakersfield Police Activities League and the Sunrise Community Center.

#Volunteers#Library#Police#The Bakersfield Boys#Girls Club#Nexstar Media Inc
