(SPRINGFIELD) With the July 4th holiday comes a lot of travel plans. All motorists are encouraged to drive with added care by following all the rules of the road in Illinois. The Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies will be out in extra force looking for those not buckled up, those texting while driving, and those driving impaired by drugs and/or alcohol. The State DNR Conservation Police will also be out in extra force today on statewide waterways looking for those not wearing lifejackets and those operating boats while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. All to make it a safe Independence Day 2022.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO