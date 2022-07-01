Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
Do you remember when every little town in New England had its own children's clothing store? It may have been part of a larger store, but somehow we'd always manage to get our clothes from our local store, rather than the big city. Now, with so many options online, where...
There's nothing more beautiful than when nature boasts its beauty, splendor, and color. This writer spent last summer in central New York and experienced this firsthand. From gorgeous waterfalls... ...to magnificent canyons... ...we live on such a naturally beautiful planet. New England is no exception when it comes to nature's...
Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
'Tis the season for road and day trips as warmer weather makes it so much easier to travel around and enjoy New England adventures. And even more so, having a bucket list to check off over time. I have an item for you to add. One of the most fun...
CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.
A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation.
This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
We know we're surrounded by bacteria on a daily basis. It doesn't matter where we are, bacteria is there. But let's be honest, you kind of like to think that when it comes to our outdoor activities, we're much less exposed because we're not touching doors, shopping carts, or roaming where someone sneezes with no place for germs to go.
AMHERST, N.H. — The town of Amherst's 4th of July parade returned in a big way on Monday, returning to the tradition so many know and love after a couple of sideways years due to COVID-19. "I love celebrating the freedom of our country and being an independent state and being out and being out with our countrypeople, celebrating all," said resident Kelly Brahmin.
Wait, say what? You may be just as surprised as we are. Recently, we stumbled upon this Far and Wide article that talked about the most boring or overrated tourist traps in every state. According to them, the New Hampshire destination that made the list was the Redstone Rocket Replica...
It's always been a popular spot during the summer months, but for those of you who don't know, you can enjoy a fun summer tubing trip down the Saco River in Mount Washington Valley, NH. At approximately 136 miles long, the Saco River travels from Saco Lake in the White...
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — It might be time to break out the bibs for one cuisine well known in New England, as lobster prices have taken a dive despite inflation rising the cost of a multitude of products. WBZ's Shari Small spoke with Wholesaler Chris Porter at Patriot...
CORNISH — Bookshelves overflow with masterworks of literature, from Montaigne’s Essays to Dante’s Divine Comedy at the neatly kept home on Plainfield Road in the center of Cornish Flat. On the walls hang colorful, whimsical oil portraits painted by the homeowner’s hand. Six mini-fridges in two rooms...
When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
BELMONT, N.H. — The Fourth of July weekend has had perfect weather to be on the water and marinas in the Lakes Region say they are jam-packed this holiday weekend. "You're building family memories. No better way to do it than being on the water with your family," said Mark Souda with Winnisquam Marine.
It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?. No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com. The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State." In Pennsylvania, those are...
