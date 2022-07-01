ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best ice cream in New Hampshire

By Kirk Enstrom
WMUR.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce cream is a tasty treat, especially during the summer, so we wanted to know where to find the best ice cream in New Hampshire. Viewers say the friendly staff at Sundae Drive serve up tasty ice...

www.wmur.com

Comments / 2

Related
94.9 HOM

Cat Lovers Rejoice: Only Cat Cafe is Getting Ready to Open in Newmarket, NH

Your first question might be "what is a cat café?". That's what I was asked as I stumbled across The Tipsy Tabby Facebook page. Let me explain. A cat café is a place to go and spend time in the comfort of kitties. It's a café for cat lovers, but more than that, it's a place to meet, eat, and drink with fellow cat people. It's a café for like-minded people to gather. Isn't' that what a dog park is, too? Sure it is, except cats are often indoor pets, so the idea of a cat café is really about the personalities of cats and people.
NEWMARKET, NH
94.9 HOM

Wander 8 of the Prettiest Gardens in New Hampshire and Maine

There's nothing more beautiful than when nature boasts its beauty, splendor, and color. This writer spent last summer in central New York and experienced this firsthand. From gorgeous waterfalls... ...to magnificent canyons... ...we live on such a naturally beautiful planet. New England is no exception when it comes to nature's...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

12 Things That Shock People After Moving to New Hampshire

Moving to a new a state always comes with its own basket of adventures. Even if you aren't moving from that far away, every state does things a little bit differently! Whether it's the things they eat, the slang they use, their unspoken rules of the road, or the way they make you register your vehicle, every state is different!
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Creamery#Brookline#Brown Sugar#Food Drink#Restaurants#Sundae Drive#Richardson S Farm#Ilsley S Ice Cream
WMUR.com

Tuesday on NH Chronicle: Covid Puppy Boom

Granite Staters were stuck at home for months in the heat of the coronavirus outbreak. Some took that time to expand their families. The Covid-19 puppy boom in New Hampshire.
PETS
CBS Boston

Oxford's Geoffrey Esper finishes 2nd in Nathan's hot dog contest

CONEY ISLAND – Perennial favorite Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won yet another Nathan's hot dog eating contest, while a Massachusetts man put on quite the show as well.Chestnut took home his 15th title on Coney Island as he chowed down 63 hot dogs and buns.Oxford's Geoffrey Esper, meanwhile, snagged a second place finish by scarfing 47.5 hot dogs.In 2021, Esper tied his personal best with 51 hot dogs and buns. Esper told WBZ-TV heading into the signature competition that he expected Chestnut to win, and he was aiming to take home second place.
OXFORD, MA
949whom.com

These Were New Hampshire’s 20 Most Populated Towns Back in 1950

A recent look into the 20 least populated towns in New Hampshire uncovered some information that was quite interesting. For instance, it turns out that the least-populated town in the entire state is the two-person town of Livermore. The area was once a thriving small community, but is now a wooded ghost town. Only structural remnants and debris remain from this place that once was.
LIVERMORE, ME
CBS Boston

Bear 'showing no fear of humans' closes NH campground

BARTLETT, N.H. -- A New Hampshire campground is closed until further notice due to a bear that is not afraid of humans, officials say.The U.S. Forest Service for the White Mountain National Forecast announced the closure of Fourth Iron Campground on Monday."Forest Service personnel have identified a black bear that has been habituated to receiving food rewards and is showing no fear of humans," the service said. "For public safety, all entry to Fourth Iron Campground is prohibited at this time."The campground is a walk-in tent site at junction of the Sawyer and Saco rivers, four miles west of Bartlett. Fourth Iron Campground is closed to all entry until further notice.Violators could face a $200 citation. 
BARTLETT, NH
idesignarch.com

Elegant New England Home with French Colonial Influence

This sophisticated residence in Wellesley, Massachusetts is a family friendly home with quiet elegance. The exterior of the house is inspired by French Colonial architecture, and is clad in New England fieldstone and Vermont slate. Catalano Architects, and Liz Caan & Co. collaborated on the project to create the perfect...
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Towns across New Hampshire hold 4th of July parades

AMHERST, N.H. — The town of Amherst's 4th of July parade returned in a big way on Monday, returning to the tradition so many know and love after a couple of sideways years due to COVID-19. "I love celebrating the freedom of our country and being an independent state and being out and being out with our countrypeople, celebrating all," said resident Kelly Brahmin.
AMHERST, NH
VTDigger

A Life: Dieter Seier ‘had a really rich internal world’

CORNISH — Bookshelves overflow with masterworks of literature, from Montaigne’s Essays to Dante’s Divine Comedy at the neatly kept home on Plainfield Road in the center of Cornish Flat. On the walls hang colorful, whimsical oil portraits painted by the homeowner’s hand. Six mini-fridges in two rooms...
CORNISH, NH
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Tourists, locals enjoy busy holiday weekend in Lakes Region

BELMONT, N.H. — The Fourth of July weekend has had perfect weather to be on the water and marinas in the Lakes Region say they are jam-packed this holiday weekend. "You're building family memories. No better way to do it than being on the water with your family," said Mark Souda with Winnisquam Marine.
BELMONT, NH
97.5 WOKQ

The Islander Cafe Now Open in New Castle, New Hampshire

It's no secret that lots of businesses have been opening or closing their doors lately, and many new ones have begun calling the Seacoast home. The Groovy Witch boutique recently moved to their new location in Dover, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. In the past couple of weeks, The Fermanent and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. have also opened their doors.
NEW CASTLE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy