Northwest Aquatic Center closed after glass discovered in water

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — First responders spent the overnight hours on the 4th of July battling a fire at a vacant building in West Des Moines. Crews were called just after midnight to the old Valley West Inn building near Westown Parkway and Valley West Drive. The cause...
(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning. KCCI in Des Moines reports the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of...
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street. Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a lightning strike caused the attic of a home to catch fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at about 9:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Church Street on a reported house fire. No one was inside...
LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
(Van Meter, IA) Authorities in Dallas County are searching for a man in the Raccoon River. Rescue crews were called to the location in Van Meter Sunday at about 4:30 p-m. Witnesses said the man in his mid-30s went under and didn’t resurface. His name hasn’t been released. A spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says conditions on the river are dangerous.
(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
BOONE, Iowa—Rainfall Monday morning was reported at 1.2″ at the Boone Water Environment Station at 8:00 a.m. with additional rain falling after that. The initial was enough to lead to the closure of the Canyon Road at the Ledges State Park.
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department spent Saturday night battling a garage fire. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Swayze Street. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and notified the homeowner. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner says...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
WILLIAMSON, Iowa — In July of 1989, KCCI’s Dana Cardin traveled to Williamson to try the legendary “Papa” burger. Monte’s Tavern offered the 16-ounce belly buster. Today, the place is simply called the Williamson Tavern, but you can still get a 1-pound burger there.
ALTOONA, Iowa — For the first time in more than 25 years, there will be a Fourth of July parade in Altoona. It's something residents have been asking for over and over again, year after year. The biggest challenge the city faced was finding volunteers but that wasn't the...
A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […]
