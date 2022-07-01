ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Northwest Aquatic Center closed after glass discovered in water

KCCI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — The Northwest Aquatic Center is closed after glass was...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

Western Iowa Today

Water Continues to Run Into Street From Des Moines Elementary School

(Des Moines, IA) Water continues to run into the street from a Des Moines elementary school. Officials say the air chiller at Monroe Elementary is broken and supply chain issues have delayed the part they’re waiting on. The water has been running into the street for several weeks. School officials have been told the part might not arrive until early next year. A temporary solution is being used to keep the building cool while summer programs are being conducted.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Iowa driver dies after crashing through home's front window

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) -- An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of a home Saturday morning. KCCI in Des Moines reports the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City. The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Lightning strike causes home fire in Marshalltown

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:26 am, the Marshalltown Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of W. Church Street. Officials say lightning struck the property causing the attic to fire. Crews on scene noticed light smoke coming from the roof of the residence. The homeowner said she heard a loud “boom” and a flash of light from outside.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
KCCI.com

Fire officials: Lightning strike caused house fire in Iowa

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department says a lightning strike caused the attic of a home to catch fire Monday morning. No injuries were reported. Firefighters responded at about 9:26 a.m. to the 1100 block of W. Church Street on a reported house fire. No one was inside...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past. […]
LOVILIA, IA
KCCI.com

Crews search for man who went missing on Raccoon River

VAN METER, Iowa (KCCI) — Dallas County authorities are searching for a man who went underwater on the Raccoon River. At about 4:30 p.m. Sunday, rescue crews from several metro-area agencies rushed to the scene in Van Meter. Initial reports indicated that tubers were in distress. Officials told KCCI that a man in his mid-30s went underwater, and authorities have not found him as of Sunday night.
VAN METER, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Marshalltown Fire Department battles garage fire on Saturday night

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Fire Department spent Saturday night battling a garage fire. It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of North 4th Avenue and Swayze Street. A passerby noticed smoke coming from the garage and notified the homeowner. Everyone made it out safely. The homeowner says...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WHO 13

Police ask for help locating missing Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing Des Moines man. Walter Leroy Maples, 64, went missing from his home in the 6700 block of SE 3rd Street on Saturday. Maples was last seen wearing a black sweat shirt and blue jeans. He is approximately […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fourth of July parade returns to Altoona after 25+ year hiatus

ALTOONA, Iowa — For the first time in more than 25 years, there will be a Fourth of July parade in Altoona. It's something residents have been asking for over and over again, year after year. The biggest challenge the city faced was finding volunteers but that wasn't the...
ALTOONA, IA
theperrynews.com

Des Moines bicyclist killed by Urbandale drunk driver Friday

A bicyclist died Friday night in West Des Moines after he was struck by a motorist who blew a .363 for breath alcohol content. Brian James Kirkman, 42, of 3808 79th St., Urbandale, was charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI and second-offense OWI. The 57-year-old male bicyclist from Des Moines “was...
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Goodguys car show rode into the metro this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Goodguys Heartland Nationals car show celebrated hot rods and classic cars in Iowa this weekend, but that’s not all that they celebrated this year. It’s been an Independence Day weekend tradition for over 30 years and for the first time they have expanded the year of cars able to be […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa Sweet Corn Harvest expected to be a little late

RADCLIFFE, Iowa (KCCI) - One local farmer says sweet corn will be just as tasty as always, but it won’t be available for a week to 10 days later than usual KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. “It was so wet this spring that it got put in late. So...
RADCLIFFE, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

School officials caution new law could harm students, districts

Iowa school officials are concerned a new “parental choice” law will interfere with district funding and their ability to plan yearly budgets, which they say will ultimately affect students. Students attending Iowa public schools now have the option to open enroll into any district at any given time of the year. When students leave, over […] The post School officials caution new law could harm students, districts appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

