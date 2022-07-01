ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan student places 3rd in international health careers competition

By Megan Viecelli
 4 days ago
A recent Careerline Tech Center (CTC) Dental Careers student and Jenison High School graduate came in third place at an international competition, featuring more than 10,000 competitors.

Sierra Kamphuis placed third in the Dental Science competition at the Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) International Leadership Conference in Nashville.

10,500 students competed in 73 events at the international conference.

“Competing in HOSA is a big commitment that requires a lot of additional work. Being able to watch a student’s confidence grow, seeing them believe in themself, working alongside them and then to see them on stage in front of 12,000 people was a dream come true,” said Denise Callaghan, Dental Careers instructor for CTC.

“I wouldn’t have made it without the support and encouragement from the people around me. I loved being able to make new friendships and strengthen current ones along the way. I learned working hard pays off,” added Kamphuis.

Zeeland High School graduate and recent CTC Dental Careers student Paige Gregory also competed.

