WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with a seasonably sunny and stormy midsummer day across the Cape Fear Region. Intervals of hazy sun will help drive temperatures to the deep 80s to locally around 90; high humidity could push the heat index to the sweatier 90s to around 100. Keep an eye out as a few locally heavy storms may pop up once again and, in the 81-degree surf, the rip current risk holds around a moderate baseline.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO