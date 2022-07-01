ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

 4 days ago

Man in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

A man was critically injured after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 1:47 a.m. in the 900 block of South Harbor Boulevard [...]

Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway interchange at about 3:39 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
2urbangirls.com

ANOTHER Body Found on Los Angeles Freeway near Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol was investigating the early morning discovery of a body in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park. This is the second body found on a Los Angeles freeway in the last two days. The body was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 39-year-old Christopher Berry, from Indianapolis, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday near Van Nuys. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 1:46 a.m. south of Burbank Boulevard on the San Diego (405) Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. 26-year-old Shawnkel Washington was identified as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Arlington Heights. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 30-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Pomona. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash at about 2:15 a.m. [...]
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Demetrius Powell, from Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on Friday in Corona. Officers actively responded to the area of the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp at about 2:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
CORONA, CA
newsantaana.com

Illegal fireworks caused a residential fire in Santa Ana early this morning

Illegal fireworks caused a residential fire early this morning a 12:53 a.m., according to the OCFA. The incident was located in the 1100 block of S Flower St. Due to a rapid attack by firefighters, the fire, which involved an exterior shed and several trees behind a home, was knocked down in less than five minutes.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Body found on 110 freeway halts traffic in Exposition Park

Traffic was at a complete stop in Exposition Park early Monday morning after a body was found on the 110 Freeway. California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident were dispatched to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. after several reports of a body in the far right lane were made. The body was found in the southbound lanes near the Exposition Boulevard exit. According to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt, it appeared that the body had been struck by several vehicles. The identity of the person has not yet been revealed. As a result, officers issued a Sigalert for the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued. All traffic was diverted at the 10 Freeway. This is the second such incident to occur within 24 hours in Los Angeles County, after a body was also found on the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway Sunday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old man dead after being hit by a vehicle on 405 Freeway (Los Angeles, CA)

39-year-old man dead after being hit by a vehicle on 405 Freeway (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. A 39-year-old man lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle Friday in Los Angeles. As per the initial information, the fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place on the I-405 southbound, north of Burbank Boulevard. The authorities received a call from an Uber driver at about 1:42 a.m. stating his passenger had jumped out of his vehicle and started running into traffic lanes on the I-405 southbound [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Body Found on 101 Freeway

LOS ANGELES – The coroner’s office Monday released the name of a man whose body was found on the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. Charles People was 60-years-old and his city of residence was not available, the coroner’s office said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman hit by SUV in Westminster hit-and-run still in critical condition

A woman who was hit by an SUV on Wednesday when a driver plowed into her while she was walking her dogs is in critical but stable condition. Karina Granat has undergone two emergency surgeries since a driver plowed into her on Wednesday morning. One of the surgeries lasted six hours, according to Lidija Krecov, a family member of the victim. Granat is still in the intensive care unit.Granat suffered several facial fractures. Krecov told CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano that the victim is hardly recognizable. Meanwhile, the driver responsible for the deadly hit-and-run is still on the loose. Security video captured the incident, near the intersection of Klamath Drive and Iroguois Road, when the driver of an SUV slammed into the victim and then took off, leaving the woman in the middle of the street.   Krecov said Granat, who is a trainer at Wags & Wiggles Dog Daycare in Rancho Santa Margarita, walks her dogs everyday. The victim's three dogs managed to get away from the SUV and were not injured. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover medical costs for Granat. 
WESTMINSTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorcyclist is killed in traffic collision in San Bernardino

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision in San Bernardino on June 29, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 6:48 a.m., San Bernardino Police Department officers responded to Hallmark Parkway and University Parkway. The motorcyclist, Anthony Ruiz, a 30-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Body found on southbound lanes of 101 Freeway in DTLA

A body was found on a thoroughfare near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The discovery was made on the southbound 101 Freeway north of Alameda Street, spurring a partial closure. The discovery was made about 3:30 a.m., according to the CHP, and an investigation was underway. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Newport Beach police search for robbery suspect

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - Police in Newport Beach are searching for a robbery suspect they say broke into a Corona del Mar home over the weekend. Officers responded to the scene of a robbery in the 1400 block of Santanella Terrace Friday night. Police say the robbery happened sometime between 5:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

