ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleborough, MA

Middleboro Delivery Driver Goes Above and Beyond and Karma Pays Him Back

By Tim Weisberg
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes, when things look the bleakest, someone steps in and shines a light to remind us there is still some good in the world – and that’s exactly what happened to Middleboro’s Joseph Bourhill when he was delivering pizzas Thursday afternoon. “What started off as a...

wbsm.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

Person Who Fell Overboard Rescued From Wareham Pond

A person was rescued from a Wareham pond Sunday after falling overboard and being struck by their vessel. At about 4:25 p.m. on July 3, the Wareham Department of Natural Resources, Wareham Police, Wareham EMS and the Wareham Fire Department responded to Glen Charlie Pond near Wareham Lake Shores for a report of a single vessel accident with injuries to the vessel’s sole occupant.
WAREHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleborough, MA
City
Lakeville, MA
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Brockton, MA
City
Fall River, MA
City
Dartmouth, MA
City
Randolph, MA
NBC Connecticut

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Delivery#Pizza Crust#Karma
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Turnto10.com

Shots fired during New Bedford mental health check

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WJAR) — New Bedford police responded to a wellness check for a suicidal man Saturday night when shots were suddenly fired. Patrol units responded to King Village East apartments to check the welfare of a tenant, but could not contact him. When police entered the apartment,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
capecod.com

Crash leaves vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – An early morning crash left a vehicle on its roof in some trees in West Barnstable. The crash happened about 3:15 AM on Route 132 by the entrance to Cape Cod Community College. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no injuries were reported. The driver was reportedly taken into custody by Barnstable Police on suspicion of operating under the influence of liquor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
MassLive.com

What’s the trick to winning a $1 million lottery prize? After selling multiple winning tickets, Mass. gas station owner credits ‘volume’

A gas station in Methuen has been deemed as “lucky” after it has sold five big prizes in the past two months. But is there a trick to all the luck?. Ted’s Stateline Mobil’s seemingly lucky streak started on May 3 when a customer claimed the $1 million prize from a winning ticket sold from there for the instant ticket game “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins.” Rebecca Wilson then claimed a $1 million winning ticket from the store on May 18.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police, EMS respond to five shootings overnight

BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy