Smoking would no longer be permitted on the grounds outside Lincoln Library, under a proposal pending before the Springfield City Council. The ordinance, requested by Mayor Jim Langfelder, would also prohibit smoking in the outdoor areas surrounding Municipal Center West. Acting library director Summer Beck-Griffith has said that she wants to create an environment around the library that is welcoming and safe for everyone. The council will consider the ordinance later this month.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO