AUSTIN, Texas – July 1, 2022 - Today, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released spring 2022 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR®) results for Grades 3-8. The results include exams in mathematics and reading for grades 3–8, 5th and 8th grade science, and 8th grade social studies. This year’s STAAR results show across-the-board improvements in all grades and subjects from 2021, with significant gains in reading.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO