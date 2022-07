TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Stateline Fireworks in Tyler saw a steady flow of customers Sunday. Store manager Maria Alvarez said sales have gone up by the day. “It’s been a four-day weekend, so we expected it to be stretched out. And it has, the sales have increased one day after the other on the four day weekend, it’s just gotten more and more sales,” she said.

