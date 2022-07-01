ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Person suffers major injuries after being hit by driver running red light

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20fCN2_0gRbQ5Lj00

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Soledad Police said a driver was issued a citation after running a red light and crashing with a white vehicle, causing major injuries to another driver on Thursday.

Soledad Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Front Street and Nestles Road. The car that ran the red hit a driver in a white vehicle. The driver of the white vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to Natividad Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rnvur_0gRbQ5Lj00

Police said city cameras clearly show the white vehicle had a solid green when their car was hit.

The post Person suffers major injuries after being hit by driver running red light appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A hot air balloon was seen hovering over homes in South Salinas on the 4th of July. Salinas Police said they received multiple calls at 8 a.m., and residents were able to speak with the three people in the basekt. That's how low the balloon got to the ground. Salinas Police said The post South Salinas residents see hot air balloon near homes on 4th of July appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: One dead in crash on Alisal Road outside east Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has told KION that at least one person is dead after a crash Friday morning at Alisal Road and Hartnell Road. CHP said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. when a speeding vehicle hit a piece of farm equipment. The road will be closed for at least another hour. The remaining The post CHP: One dead in crash on Alisal Road outside east Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
calcoastnews.com

Fires damage home in Paso Robles and vegetation at Camp Roberts

A fire that broke out at Camp Roberts on Sunday has burned 150 acres in southern Monterey County, and another blaze damaged a residence in Paso Robles. The Camp Roberts fire is 60 percent contained, as of Monday morning, according to the National Guard post’s fire department. Firefighters are aiming for full containment by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Soledad, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Soledad, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
kion546.com

Seaside Police Chief reacts to Highland Park mass shooting

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- In light of the horrific mass shooting in Highland Illinois during a 4th of July parade Monday. KION reached out to Seaside Interim Police Chief Nick Borges. "I’ve been watching the updates. Completely awful. We will have a police presence at all events in our city today,"...
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hartnell Road closure expected for eight months for new bridge construction

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hartnell Road bridge construction is slated to begin on July 4 at 7 a.m. The bridge will be replaced, and the project is expected to last eight months. Hartnell Road will be closed 400 feet west of Alisal Road, just south of Salinas. The post Hartnell Road closure expected for eight months for new bridge construction appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
Los Baños Enterprise

Police arrest Los Banos man for attempted murder Thursday

On June 22, 2022 at approximately 5:51 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to the 300 Block of Kumquat Avenue for a report of vehicle versus pedestrian collision. Los Banos Police and Fire crews arrived and located a 38-year-old male suffering from major injuries to his head and body. Emergency personnel began to render aid to the victim at the scene before he was transported to the Los Banos Airport and air lifted to a Modesto area hospital in critical condition.
LOS BANOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KION News Channel 5/46

Man arrested after trying to fight Hollister Police and firework vendor

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a man after starting a fight with a fireworks vendor while intoxicated. The man also challenged the police to a fight when they arrived. When police arrived, he dove onto the ground when he saw there were five officers, said police. The man was taken to San The post Man arrested after trying to fight Hollister Police and firework vendor appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

Second victim ID’d in Hwy 129 crash

WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office has identified the second man that died in a head-on crash on Highway 129 on June 22 as Nestor Emmanuel Beltran Quiroa, 20, of Los Banos. Quiroa, one of three passengers in a 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup, died at the scene of...
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire near Camp Roberts is 150 acres and 60% contained

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) A vegetation Fire, in South Monterey County is growing near Highway 101. Cal Fire BEU reported the fire southeast of the Salinas River, at 150 acres as of Monday and 60% contained. Power has been restored to the Main Post cantonment areas. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The post Fire near Camp Roberts is 150 acres and 60% contained appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KION News Channel 5/46

Watsonville Police find missing at-risk teenage boy

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 1, 2022, at 2:51 a.m.-- Watsonville Police say Carlos was found safe as of 2:49 p.m. --- Watsonville Police said they need the public's help looking for a teen that has been missing since 2 a.m. Carlos Fuentes, 16, was last seen at his home on Sudden Street, and police The post Watsonville Police find missing at-risk teenage boy appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Soledad police looking for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in burglary

SOLEDAD, Calif. — The Soledad Police Department is looking for a man considered "armed and dangerous" who was involved in a shooting Wednesday morning. According to Chief of Police Damon Wasson, an off-duty security guard was in the area of Alahambra Street and Las Flores Street — near Blas Santana Park — when he was reportedly attacked.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Fire department locate missing diver off San Carlos Beach

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Fire Department told KION they have found a diver that went missing off of San Carlos Beach in Monterey. The Monterey Fire department said the diver is a man in his 30s. His condition is unknown at this time. This is a developing story. The post Monterey Fire department locate missing diver off San Carlos Beach appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Pacific Grove shark attack victim transfers to rehab facility

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A Central Coast man who was attacked by a great white shark while swimming near Lovers Point Beach was released from the hospital on Wednesday. Video Player: Trauma surgeon shares update on Pacific Grove shark attack victim (June 23) Steve Bruemmer, 62, narrowly escaped death...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man with warrant reportedly tries to outrun deputies in pursuit

Originally published as a Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “This morning around 1030 Deputies spotted 38 year old Paul JACQUEZ in Castroville who just so happens to have a felony warrant for his arrest. Unfortunately Mr. JACQUEZ spotted the Deputies and the race was on!!!!. JACQUEZ jumped several...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister Police looking for shooting suspect

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they are looking for a suspect that was shooting a gun in the air in the area of Hillcrest Road at El Camino Paraiso at around midnight late Tuesday night. Officers said they arrived within 90 seconds of the call and began an "exhaustive search for the suspect." They The post Hollister Police looking for shooting suspect appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy