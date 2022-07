A report of shoplifting at the Dollar Tree in Elkton led to drugs and counterfeit money Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says they were called to the store for 44-year-old Jessica Collins who was shoplifting and found her to be in possession of suspected heroin meth and Fentanyl along with a used crystal meth pipe and counterfeit money.

ELKTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO