Woman finds live grenade cleaning out her parents' former home in Delphos

DELPHOS — Careless smoking is believed to have been the cause of a fire that caused in excess of $100,000 in damages to a residential dwelling in Delphos on Thursday. A spokesman for the Delphos Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 12:32 p.m. Thursday to 710 Bank St. in reference to an active fire at the dual-apartment structure. Upon their arrival firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch of the dwelling and spreading into the second floor and attic areas. Occupants of the apartments had exited the home prior to firefighters’ arrival.

DELPHOS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO