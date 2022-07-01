ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphos, OH

Woman finds live grenade cleaning out her parents' former home in Delphos

By Stuart Hall
hometownstations.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Delphos Police Department dealt with an unusual find earlier this week. According to the Delphos Herald, officers were called out to 610 North Main...

www.hometownstations.com

wfft.com

Police find 15-year-old Fort Wayne girl who went missing Friday, July 1

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Police Department has ended for a teenage girl whom the family says went missing Friday. FWPD says 15-year-old Brooklyn Gaines, 5'9" and about 150 pounds, was last seen near Pontiac Street and Gay Street in Fort Wayne wearing grey sweatpants and a black Kurt Cobain shirt.
Lima News

Fire destroys vehicle in Lima

LIMA — A fire destroyed a minivan Monday in Lima, the cause of which has yet to be determined. According to the Lima Fire Department, at 3:52 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of North Elizabeth Street. They arrived to find a Pontiac minivan fully engulfed in flames.
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police: Man dies from fireworks injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man is dead after being burned by fireworks just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive, Fort Wayne Police say. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. We will have more...
FORT WAYNE, IN
continentalenews.com

Continental Volunteer Fire Department Water Rescue Team Called for Assistance

CVFDs water rescue team was requested for mutual aid with Grand Rapids fire department for a water rescue. CVFDs Swift Water Rescue Team, boat, and Aquaeye Sonar were requested to aid in search efforts near Texas, Ohio on the Maumee river. Upon arrival the team launched the rescue boat and moved up stream where the Aquaeye Sonar was deployed to aid in search efforts alongside Toledo Fire and Rescue dive team, Springfield canine unit, US Coast Guard Helicopter, and multiple other rescue agencies. At approximately 9:22pm a Toledo Fire and Rescue diver, working in the same vicinity as our Swift Water Team, was able to locate and recover the victim.
CONTINENTAL, OH
Delphos, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Police ask for help in search for missing Williams County teen

MONTPELIER, Ohio (WANE) – The Montpelier Police Department in Ohio posted Thursday on Facebook asking for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Katherinne Fernandez. Katherinne is described as 5″1″ and 100 lbs. She has brown eyes, and light brown hair that fades to red at the bottom.
WANE-TV

Police: Possible drowning in Big Long Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A 2-year-old boy was airlifted out of Big Long Lake Saturday evening and brought to a hospital in Fort Wayne, according to the Lagrange County Sheriff’s Department. The condition and identity of the boy is unknown. WANE 15 will update this story as...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Sunday morning stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A stabbing Sunday morning leaves a man with life-threatening injuries. It started around 8:52 a.m. when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of Clay Street and E. Washington Boulevard on a report of an adult male walking with blood on his clothing.
FORT WAYNE, IN
#Grenade#The Delphos Herald
WANE-TV

Man arrested near New Haven after multi-county pursuit; shots fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police arrested a male driver following a pursuit that spanned two northeast Indiana counties on Saturday. The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene. According to officials with the New Haven Police Department, just after 7 p.m. they assisted with a vehicle pursuit that had come into Allen County from DeKalb County.
NEW HAVEN, IN
wktn.com

Cause of Fire in Downtown Upper Sandusky Has Not Yet Been Determined

Extensive damage was reported as a result of a fire in downtown Upper Sandusky Thursday afternoon. According to information from the Upper Sandusky Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of North Sandusky Avenue at around 1:50 in the afternoon. The blaze started in an apartment above Shotzy’s...
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
WANE 15

5 hurt in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a two vehicle crash sent five people to area hospitals. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Monday night on Ridenour Road at Scott Road in Farmer Township in Defiance County. Police say a 2018 Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Ridenour and […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Delphos fire destroys two-apartment residential structure

DELPHOS — Careless smoking is believed to have been the cause of a fire that caused in excess of $100,000 in damages to a residential dwelling in Delphos on Thursday. A spokesman for the Delphos Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 12:32 p.m. Thursday to 710 Bank St. in reference to an active fire at the dual-apartment structure. Upon their arrival firefighters found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front porch of the dwelling and spreading into the second floor and attic areas. Occupants of the apartments had exited the home prior to firefighters’ arrival.
DELPHOS, OH
WOWO News

Two seriously injured in Defiance County crash

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle crash that left Five people injured Sunday night. It started around 11:11 p.m. at the intersection of Ridenour Road and Scott Road in Farmer Township. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 was heading eastbound on Scott...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Unruly teen arrested at Rutan Park

An unruly teen was arrested at Mary Rutan Park Tuesday afternoon just after four o'clock. Park officials told several juveniles to turn their music down multiple times as it was very loud with lots of profanity or to leave the park. The teens packed up and began walking away, but...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WOWO News

Suspect in custody after vehicle pursuit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A pursuit that started in DeKalb County ended in Allen County in a subdivision on the northeast side of Fort Wayne. At around 7:14 p.m. Saturday, the New Haven Police Department assisted with a vehicle pursuit at the intersection of Maplecrest Road and Lake Avenue. New Haven Officers attempted to stop traffic in the intersection and deploy stop sticks.
crawfordcountynow.com

Firefighters back on the scene at Shotzy’s

UPPER SANDUSKY—A beloved downtown eatery, Shotzy’s Bar and Grill went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Surrounding businesses were also heavily damaged. Crawford County Now has confirmed that fire trucks have returned to the scene, and downtown is once again blocked off. While the cause of the fire...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH

