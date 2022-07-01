ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

When can I travel after testing positive for COVID?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Grace Reader
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VGjf2_0gRbPPhz00

( KXAN ) — Cities across the U.S. are seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases comes as many prepare to travel over the Fourth of July holiday. Health leaders warn against traveling if you’re sick or have been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you avoid travel if:

  • You have COVID-19 symptoms
  • You tested positive for COVID-19 and are within a 10-day window of first experiencing symptoms or getting the positive test result
  • You are waiting for the results of a COVID-19 test
  • You had close contact with someone who has COVID-19. The CDC recommends waiting 10 days after exposure to travel but also said people might test negative five days after exposure and wear a mask for the remainder of that 10-day period

You can find all of the CDC’s travel recommendations here .

Traveling domestically

National data from the CDC shows COVID-19 hospitalizations are going up nationwide. Case numbers are also trending upwards, though health leaders have noted because of the prominence of at-home tests, those case numbers are underreported.

What is COVID-19 ‘rebound’? CDC explains phenomenon affecting Fauci, some Paxlovid users

A number of counties in states along the West Coast, including in California, are in the CDC’s high-risk category. So is much of Florida, the western border of Louisiana and the Gulf coast-side of Texas. Those risk levels are based on a weekly average of new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people, percent of inpatient hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients and new COVID-19 admissions to hospitals per 100,000 people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49giwZ_0gRbPPhz00
COVID-19 community levels in US by county (Courtesy CDC)

You can find the community levels for the county you’re traveling to using this CDC tool .

International travel

Just a few weeks ago, the CDC lifted its reentry requirements , meaning you no longer need to provide a negative COVID-19 test to get back into the country. Non-U.S. citizens that intend to simply visit the United States are still required to show proof of vaccination.

The CDC has listed many countries in the high-risk category, meaning they recommend being up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling. Those countries include France, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Italy. You can find the full list here .

There are no countries listed in the “do not travel” category as of Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Two dead after car hits people, fireworks stand

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to a Tweet from the DC Police Department, a car hit several people, and a fireworks stand. According to DC RealTime News, two people are dead after a car drove into people and a fireworks stand in DC. The accident happened at Minnesota Ave. Northeast & Nannie Halen Burroughs […]
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
WDVM 25

Teenager charged in triple shooting

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — A 17-year-old was charged for a triple shooting that took place on N. Fillmore Avenue on June 11. Police found that at least one of the victims in the triple shooting was targeted. They have found the car that was involved in the shooting. One woman who had been […]
STERLING, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Cdc#Covid#Positive Test#National
WDVM 25

Fallen trees damage house in storm

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Storms came through the DMV Saturday, making themselves felt, in particular, in the area of Falls Road between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in Rockville. According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, these fallen trees caused power outages, a house fire, roads closed and people displaced.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Police search for June 26 shooting suspect

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect for a June 26 assault with a dangerous weapon in the 200 block of V St., Northwest. At around 2 a.m., police responded to a call of a shooting. When they arrived at the area, they found no victim […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDVM 25

Demonstrators shut down inner loop of I-495 in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (DC News Now) — The inner loop of I-495 near exit 30A/Route 29 was closed as of 12:25 p.m. due to police activity, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. There is a traffic camera at that location of the interstate, but it was disabled. Prior to it going dark, at least […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy