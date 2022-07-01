ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin sisters were seriously hurt by thief while trying to get car back in south suburbs

By Jermont Terry
 4 days ago

Twin sisters hurt while trying to recover stolen car 02:28

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (CBS) -- A pair of twin sisters were seriously hurt a while back after trying to get their stolen car back at a south suburban gas station.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Thursday night, the thief pulled into the Citgo station on Sibley Boulevard and Madison Avenue in Calumet City moments after stealing the car. But what played out next left the twin sisters in a scary and dangerous situation – which cameras captured in the gas station parking lot.

On the video, a man is seen fighting the two sisters as they try to get back into their car that just been stolen from them. The video becomes hard to watch – because the man drives off, sending Karla Jenkins onto the hood before she was thrown to the ground.

"My sister just was unconscious," said sister Cameron Jenkins.

Karla Jenkins added, "I have a stage 2 brain bleed."

The twin sisters' ordeal started while filling up their separate cars at another gas station. A man walked up.

"And pushes me down – just was like, 'B***h,' and pushed me," Cameron said.

"She was panicking, and I said, 'Call 911,'" said Karla.

"He hopped right in and peels right off," added Cameron.

The thief pulled out of the Mobil station where Cameron had been getting gas, drove her car over the Bishop Ford Freeway, and turned into the Citgo a few blocks away.

Surveillance video shows the man parking Cameron's stolen car. He goes inside the gas station – oblivious to the fact that the sisters are following.

"We see my car and nobody's in it, so we pull in," Cameron said. "I'm about to get my stuff back."

But as they tried to get their car back, the man ran out and started fighting Cameron.

"I just saw my sister fighting this dude," said Karla, "so it was just like, what do I do?"

Karla tried to open the passenger door, but it was locked. That was when she walked in front of the car.

She thought: "If he sees me in front of the car, he's not going want to hit me. He's not going to want to drive off."

But she was wrong.

The man left both sisters seriously injured. An ambulance rushed them to the hospital.

What is more frustrating is that this did not happen recently. It happened in late April, and the man is still on the run.

"Ran my sister over, threw me out of moving car - just like we were like trash," Cameron said. "He needs to be arrested."

The sisters recently got a hold of the surveillance video, and after sharing it online, they have received tips on who the man could be. That is why they are perplexed as to why Calumet City police have not found the man yet.

Police tell us they are still investigating the case.

Lorita Melvin
3d ago

Absolutely awful! Old or new story, Calumet City police should have apprehended him by now! He will soon fall in the trap he sets for others!

lisa
3d ago

I'm glad the twins are OK. Praying they catch this loser 🙏🏻

Carla Pruitt
2d ago

Why in the world would this guy just walk up, call the girl a "B" and push here out of the way? was this some sort of hate crime? Did he know the young lady? Do the girls have a FB page for updates?This is HORRIBLE and could happen to ANYBODY ESPECIALLY NOW with gas almost $6-$7. a gallon. SMDH. I would be at that police station EVERYDAY until they caught this guy!!!😡

