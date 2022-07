A multimillion-dollar state grant will be used to add amenities to those using the Iron Horse Regional Trail in Dublin. “This was one of our priority projects — the legislature and the governor through the budget process made the allocation of $2.29 million to assist with the funding of the Iron Horse Nature Park and Open Space project,” said Shawn Kumagai, who works as district director for local Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) while also serving on the Dublin City Council.

DUBLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO