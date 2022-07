PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence mother facing manslaughter charges after her two daughters were killed in a fire is set to appear in court Tuesday. Ingrid Sandoval, 28, was allegedly going to the supermarket down the road when a fire broke out at her Lucy Street in December 2020. Both of her two daughters, ages 2 and 7, were on the second floor of the home at the time.

