ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

3rd officer dies following shootout with man in eastern Kentucky, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X5QTY_0gRbNh9F00

ALLEN, Ky. — A third officer died Friday after being injured one day earlier while serving an emergency protective order on a man in eastern Kentucky, according to police and multiple reports.

Update 11:30 p.m. EDT July 1: Officials with the Prestonburg Police Department said in a social media post on Friday that canine handler Jacob Chaffins died Friday. Earlier, Prestonburg Mayor Les Stapleton identified him as one of the officers injured in Thursday’s shooting.

Stapleton said Chaffins was just beginning his career in law enforcement. He is survived by a young wife and a daughter, according to the mayor.

“You have dedicated your short time on this earth to the service of the citizens of Prestonsburg and the Commonwealth as an EMT, Fire Fighter, and Police Officer,” police said in a social media post Friday announcing Chaffins’ death. “The lives you’ve saved since you even started policing are innumerable, and that’s how you gave your life - saving another.”

Earlier, authorities identified Captain Ralph Frasure and Floyd County Deputy William Petry as the other law enforcement officers killed in Thursday’s shooting. A police K-9 also died and four other were injured, Kentucky State Police said.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, authorities said 49-year-old Lance Storz opened fire on officers as they were trying to serve him with an emergency protective order. He was arrested early Friday on several charges, including murder of a police officer, attempted murder of a police officer, attempted murder and assault on a service animal, the newspaper reported.

Storz pleaded not guilty to charges Friday morning, WDRB reported. A judge ordered him held on $10 million bond, according to the news station.

Update 3:57 p.m. EDT July 1: According to the City of Prestonburg, Kentucky Police Department, two officers were killed in the shooting. They have been identified as Captain Ralph Frasure and Deputy William Petry.

Both of their bodies were transported back to Floyd County on Friday afternoon, according to WCHS. Multiple others were injured, including Floyd County Constable Gary Wolfe, who was struck by a bullet through the windshield. WCHS said he is being treated and there is no update on his condition. A K-9 was also killed in the shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Lance Storz, 49, according to WCHS. He has been booked on multiple recommended charges including murder, attempted murder of a police officer and assault on a service animal. He is being held on a $10 million bond.

Update 1:37 a.m. EDT July 1: The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post that “a deadly shooting has taken place.”

An official statement from (Sheriff John Hunt) will be released later,” according to the post. “But for now he wants to thank everyone for your concern, texts, phone calls and most importantly your prayers.

The post did not elaborate on whether the person who died was a law enforcement official or a resident. The sheriff and Trooper Matt Gayheart of Kentucky State Police Post 13, did not release any further details.

Original report: According to Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, deputies were attempting to serve a court-issued warrant in a domestic violence situation when they came under fire, WYMT-TV reported.

The sheriff added that several deputies had been taken to hospitals across the region, the television station reported.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody after a five-hour standoff, WOWK-TV reported.

Since then, multiple agencies have responded to the scene, and the Louisville office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives confirmed on Twitter that the London and Ashland ATF branches were at the scene, WSAZ-TV reported.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that it is extending thoughts and prayers to officers with the Kentucky State Police, all Floyd County law enforcement, first responders, dispatchers and the Allen community

According to Dale McKinney, the manager of radio station WMDJ, state troopers said they were responding to a domestic dispute.

“It’s just, it’s really unbelievable,” McKinney told WOWK. “It is something that goes on away from here. This is a quiet little community.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Flags to be lowered in Kentucky after 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Flags at Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday morning in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Flags will remain at half-staff...
WIFR

Kentucky community remembers fallen officers following deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - People throughout Floyd County, Kentucky, are still mourning following a shootout that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead and five more officers wounded, WYMT reported. Prestonsburg Police Chief Randy Woods says the officers killed in Thursday’s shooting were “irreplaceable.”. “That’s...
radionwtn.com

Alligator Sighting In Kentucky Creek Leads To Charges

A Harlan County man is facing numerous charges following an investigation by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources into reports of an alligator in a creek near the community of Big Laurel. Cameron Cornett, age 23, of Big Laurel, is charged with illegally transporting and possessing an inherently...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
London, KY
Prestonsburg, KY
Crime & Safety
wymt.com

Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
Lakeland Gazette

Allen Kentucky, mental illness erupts into pure hell

Allen, Kentucky is a place that holds fond memories for me. When I was only sixteen years old, Allen Baptist Church invited me to speak for a weekend youth event. I had the opportunity to meet and work with over a hundred people from the Allen community. Lasting friendships were made with some of the finest people on earth. To this day, the kindness and fellowship bestowed on me by that group of people were instrumental in my life’s direction.
WCPO

Victims of fatal Eastern Kentucky shooting identified

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The victims killed in the Thursday night shooting in Floyd County have been identified. Captain Ralph Frasure of the Prestonsburg Police Department and Deputy Will Petry of the Floyd County Sheriff's Office were killed in the shooting in the city of Allen. Drago,...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
WSAZ

Third officer confirmed dead from Ky. mass shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Friday night, WSAZ was getting a first look at a home where a deadly mass shooting happened less than 24 hours ago -- killing three officers and injuring four others in Allen. We found out late Friday night that Prestonsburg Police Officer Jacob R. Chaffins...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Eastern Kentucky#Murder#Commonwealth#Emt#Kentucky State Police
Lootpress

Man arrested after making bomb threats at The Greenbrier Resort

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 12:30 pm, the Summers County 911 center received a call from an unknown male subject who reported, bombs had been placed at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, WV, and at the Edgewood Summit Retirement Home in Charleston, WV. The caller advised the bombs would detonate at 4:00 pm. Members of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, K9 units and members of the WVSP Explosive Ordinance Team responded to both locations to assisted with evacuations and searches. No explosive devices were located.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday afternoon. According to a news release, Sgt. L.D. Hensley was called out to Laurel Creek Road near Lenore for a single vehicle crash just before 2:30 p.m. Medical personnel declared the driver, Mellissa...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
106K+
Followers
111K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy