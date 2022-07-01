ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Travelers brace for hectic 4th of July with ongoing flight delays, high fuel prices

By Kelly Rule
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH PHILADELPHIA - Whether headed to the shore, the Poconos, or, maybe, staying in town this holiday weekend, there is likely traffic to deal with. Countless airline cancellations over the past few weeks is leading to a messy start to the long weekend. "Literally we will...

WHYY

Summer tourism booming in Rehoboth Beach amid inflation concerns and short-staffing

Delaware’s beaches are open and operating this summer as if COVID-19 never existed. Delaware residents join thousands of visitors on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk, waiting in lines outside their favorite ice cream shop, restaurant, or Funland ride. State and city restrictions have long been lifted, and the majority of businesses have returned to their pre-pandemic business models.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Gas prices continue to fall in New Jersey, around nation at large

TRENTON, N.J. - Gas prices continued to fall in New Jersey and around the nation amid lower crude oil prices and an increase in total domestic gasoline stocks. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $4.85, down nine cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.14 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
TRAFFIC
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
DNREC sinks casino ship off Delaware coast for artificial reef system

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) continued to broaden the recreational appeal of Delaware’s renowned artificial reef system by sinking the Texas Star, originally outfitted as a floating casino, at a reef site 16.5 miles off the Delaware coast. The boat was sunk with readings of...
DELAWARE STATE
Atlantic City jet boat crash injures four people

Four people were injured Saturday afternoon in Atlantic City after a boat struck a submerged metal piling, the U.S. Coast Guard said. There were five people on the 24-foot Yamaha jetboat, including three children, when it crashed — ejecting three people from the boat, officials said. A man had serious injuries and was sent to AtlantiCare City Hospital.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Four Hurt In Atlantic City Jet Boat Crash, Report Says

Three children were among four people injured in a jet boat accident in Atlantic City July Fourth weekend, NJ Advance Media reports. The 24-foot Yamaha jet boat was carrying five people when it struck a submerged metal piling outside of the channel near North Riverside Drive, ejecting three people in the afternoon hours Saturday, July 2, the outlet said citing the US Coast Guard.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ShopRite of Greenwich recalling store-made ground meat

ShopRite in Greenwich Township is voluntarily recalling its store-made ground meat that was produced and sold this past Saturday. ShopRite representatives said in a news release there’s a possibility the ground meat may contain small metal fragments. The recalled products include all store-made packages of ground beef; Angus ground beef; meatloaf mix; and ground pork with a sell-by date of Saturday, July 2.
GREENWICH, NJ
Long Island shark attack: Beaches reopen with drones on patrol

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. - Two beaches on Long Island reopened for swimming on Monday after a shark attacked a lifeguard over the weekend. Lifeguards at the beaches at Smith Point County Park and Cupsogue Beach County Park started their shifts an hour early on Monday morning to scan the water for signs of sharks, Suffolk County spokesperson Nicole Russo said. The beaches reopened at 10 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
New Jersey corn is here: The best way to cook it

We usually have to wait until after July 4 to enjoy two of our favorite Jersey Fresh produce legends, Jersey corn and Jersey tomatoes. No field-grown tomatoes have shown up at any of the farm stands that we know of yet, but the fresh Jersey corn is here!. We were...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Dover Police issuing theft warning to Hyundai owners

Dover Police issued a warning to owners of two Hyundai models that there have been a series of thefts of those vehicles in the past two weeks. Officials said in the past 7-10 days, five different 2015-2017 models of Elantras and Sonatas have either been the target of an attempted or successful vehicle theft.
DOVER, DE
Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority to hold 1st meeting July 6

READING, Pa. – A little more than two months after it was officially formed, the Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority will hold its first meeting Wednesday, July 6. The inaugural meeting of the SRPRA will largely be organizational, with the election of officers, adoption of bylaws and selection of a permanent office for the organization, among other initial tasks.
READING, PA
Teams recover woman's body from Schuylkill River

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. - A woman’s lifeless body was pulled from the Schuylkill River on Monday, officials said. Police and fire officers were dispatched for a water rescue on the Schuylkill River in the area of Lock 60 in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, at 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, PA
For Rent | 17 West 4th Street | Bridgeport | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for rent at 17 West 4th Street in Bridgeport. For additional details, click here. Available for rent immediately is this completely renovated 3-bedroom 1.5-bathroom twin home in Bridgeport Borough! The main level offers a bright open floor plan with gorgeous LVP flooring throughout, recessed lighting, and large windows to ensure ample natural light. This great space is perfect for entertaining, with the living, dining, and kitchen areas flowing seamlessly into one another. The brand new kitchen features quartz countertops, a custom tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space, a large island with a breakfast bar, and access to the backyard! Finishing off the main level is a convenient half bathroom and laundry room! On the upper level, you will find three nicely sized bedrooms with plenty of closet space. The primary and second bedrooms have larger built-in closets as well as bay windows. The full hallway bathroom features a stall shower with beautiful custom tile work. The backyard is perfect for grilling out or enjoying summer evening breezes. A 1-car off-street parking space is included. Located in close proximity to King of Prussia and Valley Forge and easy access to four main highways, I-76, I-276, I-476, and US 202.
BRIDGEPORT, PA
Young woman from Eastern Shore dies in Delaware car accident

Delaware State Police have identified a young Eastern Shore woman who died in a car accident last week in central Delaware, apparently after suffering a brain aneurysm. The accident happened at about 7:51 a.m. June 29, on Willow Grove Road in the Dover area. Her gray 2004 Pontiac Vibe drove off the road, spun around, hit a utility pole, and ended up overturned in a ditch, say Delaware State Police.
DOVER, DE
Wolf Administration Urges Pennsylvanians to Prepare for Hurricane Season, Consider Purchasing Flood Insurance

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, reflecting on the impacts of Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago, is urging property owners to prepare for hurricane season by considering flood insurance to protect their homes, businesses, and possessions. For many Pennsylvanians, extreme weather, including flooding and damages caused by hurricanes and severe thunderstorms, can be a common occurrence throughout the summer months and into the fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

