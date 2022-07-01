ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Southern Fairfield by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-30 20:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-01 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for western and central Massachusetts. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Worcester, southeastern Hampshire, southeastern Franklin and northeastern Hampden Counties through 600 PM EDT At 519 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over South Hadley, or near Holyoke, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Holyoke, Amherst, Northampton, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Palmer, Ware, Granby, Hadley, Warren, West Brookfield, Brimfield, Hardwick, Pelham, Petersham, New Braintree and New Salem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Suffolk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calverton, or near Riverhead, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Riverhead, Calverton, Hampton Bays, East Quogue, Flanders, Aquebogue, Jamesport and Laurel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Bristol; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 419 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE BRISTOL ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX NORFOLK PLYMOUTH SUFFOLK WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy