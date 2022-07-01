Air Quality Alert issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Southern Fairfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 15:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Suffolk The National Weather Service in Upton NY has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Calverton, or near Riverhead, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Riverhead, Calverton, Hampton Bays, East Quogue, Flanders, Aquebogue, Jamesport and Laurel. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO