DETROIT – A relative of a DoorDash driver who was fatally shot on Saturday while delivering KFC is speaking out about the death of his nephew. James Jackson says he still can’t believe his nephew Dajour Russ, 22, was killed while doing a job to make ends meet on DoorDash. “He was loving. He was genuine. He was humble. If you needed anything, he’d be right there,” said Jackson.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO