Rock Hill, SC

Clinton Connextion Action Plan adding access to food and healthcare to south side Rock Hill

By Shaquira Speaks
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “When you ask what do the people on the South Side of Rock Hill need? We need everything,” Tadean Page said, Community Development Coordinator in the Department of Economic and Urban Development for the City of Rock Hill.

A community-led revitalization plan to fix up the south side of Rock Hill is moving quickly. There are 30 projects in total for this action plan, and each of those 30 projects were created by people in the community.

There are public and private initiatives within the project. One of the public initiatives focuses on health in the community.

The COVID-19 pandemic rocked this area hard.

The City of Rock Hill in connection with Clinton College applied for a grant and was awarded $3.75 million to focus on health disparities within south Rock Hill to really get the COVID vaccination rates to 80% within the community. It also addresses diabetes and other health issues that plague the Black community.

Another part of its mission is to make the neighborhood match other areas in the city from things like education and recreation to even economics.

“Household income, we’re talking about $25,000 is the average within this community, compared to three times that within the City of Rock Hill and beyond,” said Page. The south side of Rock Hill is about 95% Black.

He said this area has health disparities, lack of food access, and job opportunities that affect how people show up in this community and their ability to navigate life.

A community pharmacy opened in February and a building, three points at south end will be demolished in August to bring four different buildings for a grocery store, two restaurants, and a career and education advancement center.

The biggest thing he is proud of is the community engagement in the project.

He said the project has received an exceptional response and that people are ready for change.

“In the past 30 years, South Rock Hill has seen six developments. That’s one per every five years. So, people want to trust again and believe again, so we’re trying to produce results,” Page said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FPJDq_0gRbL3By00

Access to quality and healthy food is also a problem for those in South Rock Hill.

Jonathan Nazeer is the CEP of Victory Gardens, a local non-profit organization. He said South Rock Hill isn’t in a food desert. He describes it as “food apartheid.”

“A desert is something that’s naturally created, and apartheid is something that’s systematically created,” Nazeer said. “There’s no grocery store in this area. So, folks in this community area left, if they don’t have transportation, shopping at Family Dollar or Dollar General, and typically those stores are filled with processed foods,” said Jonathan Nazeer, the CEO of Victory Gardens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZssSE_0gRbL3By00

It seeks to increase access to nutritious food in lower-income areas by giving folks the opportunity to be part of the process of growing their own food.

Nazeer said this was just a way for people to have more money and resources at the end of the month.

“We hope that something like this really adds to the cupboard at the end of the money. And in addition to that, some of our other programs allow them to learn some food skills and some other ways of eating healthier anyway.”

The Victory Garden is located next to Emmett Scott Recreation Center on an unused tennis court. He has 30 beds of food so far.

“We’re excited about where we’re going,” Nazeer said.

In addition to building up the area, Rock Hill Leaders are also mentoring neighbors and checking over their resumes.

“That was a way to say to people it’s not just about the buildings, it’s not just about those physical projects, when Tadean talks about the gap in income, we feel like it’s our responsibility to help close that gap,” Elaine Wilmore said, a Community Development Coordinator in the Department of Economic and Urban Development for the city of Rock Hill.



