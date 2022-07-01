ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Firefighters battle dual fires in South Fulton

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters in South Fulton were busy on Thursday...

www.fox5atlanta.com

KFVS12

Mayfield man dies in southern Ill. motorcycle crash

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man died in a motorcycle crash in southern Illinois on Sunday, July 3. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles P. Turner was driving his 2021 black Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Route 45 at Mary’s Lane around 12:10 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, it went off the right side of the road.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield man dies in motorcycle accident

Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
actionnews5.com

Suspect arrested after 4 hour barricade situation in Dyersburg

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg authorities say a 64-year-old man is in custody after a domestic incident turned into a 4-hour barricade situation over the weekend. Police responded to a call on McGaughney Street where they received reports of a woman saying “stop.” When officers arrived at the residence around 11:09 a.m, Saturday they found the woman and suspect William Climer in a shed behind the home.
DYERSBURG, TN
South Fulton, TN
South Fulton, TN
Tennessee Accidents
KFVS12

Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, July 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Fireworks postponed in Murray, Ky.

Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant. Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at Marco's Pizza. Gordonville firefighters respond to house, garage, side-by-side fire. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Crews responded to a fire involving a home, garage and side-by-side in Gordonville, Mo.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Murray Fireworks Display Postponed Due To Dry Conditions

Murray, Ky.–The City of Murray and the Murray Fire Department have made the decision to POSTPONE The Murray Bank Fireworks Extravaganza due to dry weather conditions. Please understand this was not an easy decision to make. Stay tuned to the Freedom Fest Facebook page for updates and a reschedule date. If you have any questions, please call the Murray Fire Department at 270-762-0320.
MURRAY, KY
actionnews5.com

Dyersburg shooting sends 2 teens to the hospital

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg police are investigating a shooting after gunfire struck two teens on Tuesday. Police responded to Curry Street around 9:30 p.m. where they received reports of shots fired in the area. People on the scene reportedly told officers two 17-year-olds were struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
DYERSBURG, TN
kentuckytoday.com

Corrections system seen as an issue in deputy sheriff’s death

PADUCAH, Ky. - As shockwaves from the May shooting of Calloway County Chief Deputy Jody Cash continue to reverberate across the area, officials and others with knowledge of the case are speaking out against a prison and parole “revolving door” they see as partly responsible for Cash’s death.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Hot As A Firecracker For Cottage Grove 4th Of July

Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Thomas Pierman was happy with his haul of candy at the 47th Cottage Grove Freedom Festival grand parade Monday morning. Thomas is the son of Ben and Sherrell Oliver Pierman and grandson of Marilyn Oliver. Grand Marshal was Willie Greer of Whitlock. A World War II veteran, Greer is the oldest veteran in the Cottage Grove area and represented all veterans in the parade. The parade kicked off day-long activities at the Freedom Festival, which include cake walk, tug-of-war, games, bingo, karaoke, live musical entertainment, corn hole tournament, hay rides, Firehouse International Kitchen and fireworks. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
COTTAGE GROVE, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Union City ends use of speed and red light cameras

The contract for Union City's stationary speed enforcement, and intersection red light cameras, expired Thursday at midnight. KYTN reports that the City Council recently voted 4-2 to not renew their contract for the service with Redflex. The unmanned service began in 2016, with three intersection cameras. The service also included...
UNION CITY, TN
radionwtn.com

Discovery Park Independence Day Celebration Draws Crowd

Union City, Tenn.–It was a great day Saturday at Discovery Park of America’s Independence Day Celebration. And as you can see, the younger generation got into it, too, with Braxton Wilson of Paris and Xavier Hinson of Union City portraying Colonial-era gentlemen. Braxton is the son of Mike and Tara Wilson and Xavier is the son of Brent and Mandy Hinson.
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Federal grand jury in Paducah indicts three men on gun offenses

According to the indictments, a federal grand jury in Paducah returned three indictments in May, charging three men with firearm offenses. The grand jury indicted 43-yer-old Shaun Powers of Hopkinsville on charges of illegal possession of a machine gun, 30-year-old Cleve Nedd, Jr. of Hopkinsville, charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and 22-year-old Anthony Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of engaging in the business of dealing firearms and illegal possession of a machine gun.
PADUCAH, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

KYTC gives update on 641 South widening

MURRAY – The project to widen U.S. 641 South into a four-lane highway from Murray to the Tennessee state line is ahead of schedule and slated to be completed next summer, a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman said Thursday. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers is the prime contractor for...
MURRAY, KY

