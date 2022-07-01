Firefighters battle dual fires in South Fulton

Cottage Grove, Tenn.–Thomas Pierman was happy with his haul of candy at the 47th Cottage Grove Freedom Festival grand parade Monday morning. Thomas is the son of Ben and Sherrell Oliver Pierman and grandson of Marilyn Oliver. Grand Marshal was Willie Greer of Whitlock. A World War II veteran, Greer is the oldest veteran in the Cottage Grove area and represented all veterans in the parade. The parade kicked off day-long activities at the Freedom Festival, which include cake walk, tug-of-war, games, bingo, karaoke, live musical entertainment, corn hole tournament, hay rides, Firehouse International Kitchen and fireworks. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

COTTAGE GROVE, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO