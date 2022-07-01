ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danielsville, GA

Danielsville hot car death investigation

fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 12-month-old was rushed to the...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man drowns at home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Georgia officials have identified a man who drowned at a home on Lake Lanier over Fourth of July weekend. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 5 that around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, game wardens were called to a home in Little River on the lake after reports of a drowning.
GAINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
County
Madison County, GA
Madison County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Danielsville, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy