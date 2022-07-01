ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Carolina 2021 abortion data released

WLTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SC Department of Health &...

www.wltx.com

carolinapanorama.com

Counties with the most veterans in South Carolina

Compiled a list of the counties with the most veterans in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
POLITICS
WBTW News13

How many South Carolinians have died from lightning strikes?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lightning hurts about 300 people and kills 80 each year — but people are more likely to die in some places than others. Overall, your chances of being struck by lightning every year are about one in a million, according to information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In […]
ENVIRONMENT
wpde.com

New SC laws to benefit Grand Strand retirees, roads and more

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As many spent the weekend ringing in their freedoms and our nation's independence, the state of South Carolina turned a new fiscal calendar year. With the fiscal year 2023 now active, so are a host of new laws and funding for the Pee Dee region of the state.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Island Connection

Boating Laws Have Changed In South Carolina

Boaters and personal watercraft users hitting the water this summer should be aware of changes to state law this year. (6)(a) operate a personal watercraft, specialty propcraft, or vessel while upon the waters of Lake Greenwood, Lake Hartwell, Lake Jocassee, Lake Keowee, Lake Marion, Lake Monticello, Lake Murray, Lake Robinson, Lake Russell, Lake Secession, Lake Thurmond, Lake Wateree, Fishing Creek Reservoir, Parr Reservoir, or the portion of the Savannah River from the Interstate 20 Savannah River Bridge to the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam in excess of idle speed:
POLITICS
carolinajournal.com

More than 40,000 N.C. voters have changed their political party this year

20,000 registered Democrats changed their affiliation in 2022, a quarter of them becoming Republicans, half becoming unaffiliated. Unaffiliated voters are the largest group in the N.C. electorate with 2,564,384 voters. Data from the N.C. State Board of Elections show that 41,795 N.C. voters have changed their party affiliation since the...
ELECTIONS
WSAV News 3

USGS reports another small earthquake in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Yet another small earthquake was recorded late Saturday morning in Kershaw County, adding to a string of nearly four dozen temblors that have hit the region since late December. The 2.1 magnitude quake hit about 11:59 a.m. and was centered about 3.9 miles east of Elgin, according to the United States […]
ELGIN, SC
The Island Connection

Department Of Health And Environmental Control, South Carolina Department Of Natural Resources Urge Residents Not To Keep Wild Animals As Pets

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources urge South Carolinians not to keep wild animals as pets. To protect people and wildlife, DHEC and SCDNR have teamed up to share information about the risks of keeping wild animals as pets. Wild animals live in nature and are not domesticated, meaning they’re not tame or kept as a pet or on a farm. Keeping wild animals as pets in some cases may be illegal and puts the owner and others who encounter the animal at risk of injury or getting diseases such as rabies. “Wild animals can be dangerous by nature, so they have the potential to seriously injure the owner, children or guests without warning through bites or scratches,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader. “This behavior can also be triggered when an otherwise peaceful animal is startled, injured or sick. Bite wounds and scratches from animals can become infected, which may lead to severe illness needing medical care.” Rabies is a deadly disease for animals and people. If a person is exposed to the rabies virus, their health care provider can recommend a series of shots as a treatment that helps prevent the person from becoming sick with rabies. While this treatment can be lifesaving, the cost for receiving these shots can be more than $10,000 per person. The best way to protect yourself is to do what you can to prevent possible rabies exposure.
ANIMALS
WIS-TV

CDC says COVID-19 community levels high in 8 S.C. counties

STATEWIDE, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated community levels map, 8 counties in South Carolina report high levels of COVID-19. According to SCDHEC, counties with high community levels are Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Lexington, Marion, Marlboro, Newberry, and Richland. SCDHEC recommends communities with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX Carolina

Second earthquake in 24 hours reported in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that two earthquakes have hit the midlands in the last 24 hours. Officials said the first earthquake happened 4.6 miles southeast of Elgin, South Carolina, at around 8:26 p.m on July 1, 2022. According to officials, that earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7 and a depth of 4 km.
ELGIN, SC
WCNC

These new South Carolina laws go into effect today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A handful of laws from two legislative sessions - both 2021 and 2022 - are expected to go into effect on Friday, July 1 - and their impacts are wide-ranging. Among the most talked-about law changes in South Carolina actually comes out of the previous legislative...
HEALTH
WLTX.com

How are peaches looking in South Carolina this summer?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Inflation is no secret to consumers around the country, but it is especially evident to farmers and their produce partners at the State Farmer's Market. Produce sellers say this year we have pricier peaches. "You know everything has been more expensive for the farmers overall, and...
AGRICULTURE

