An investigation into a disturbance at a residence in Cherry Creek late Wednesday night led to an arrest. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies and State Police responded to the scene at about 11:00 PM and determined that 31-year-old Jeremy Jock of Cherry Creek allegedly hit and pushed another person during an altercation, causing injury. He is also accused of damaging property. Deputies took Jock into custody and charged him with 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.

CHERRY CREEK, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO