8 suspects arrested in ‘massive’ Alameda County fentanyl bust

By Aaron Tolentino
 4 days ago
Narcotics recovered in “massive fentanyl seizure” (Alameda County Sheriff’s Office).

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A large narcotics bust was reported Thursday, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Facebook post. The Alameda County Narcotics Task Force seized 20 pounds of fentanyl pills, 23.1 pounds of powder fentanyl, 39 grams of black tar heroin, and 9 grams of methamphetamine.

The sheriff’s office said a total of eight suspects were arrested on drug trafficking charges. A revolver (handgun) with an obliterated serial number was also seized.

The drug bust involved authorities from Southern California to help with the arrests. Alameda County officers received help the Barstow Police Department (San Bernardino County) and CHP Dublin. Barstow is roughly two hours northeast of Los Angeles.

In April, 92.58 pounds of fentanyl was recovered by Alameda County Narcotics Task Force, which is is the equivalent to about 42 kilograms. According to the Alameda County Sheriff, one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

This most recent bust totals to approximately 43 pounds of fentanyl, which equals to roughly 19 kilograms. That’s enough to theoretically kill over 9 million people, based on the aforementioned calculations.

Comments / 5

