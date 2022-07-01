ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic to guarantee Moritz Wagner’s 2022-23 salary

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) moves to the basket against the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Amway Center. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wagner was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers out of Michigan with the No. 25 pick in 2018. He spent one season with Los Angeles as a reserve, averaging just 10.4 MPG. The 6-foot-11 center spent the next few years on the move, being flipped first to the Washington Wizards in 2019, then the Boston Celtics and Magic during the 2020-21 season.

The team drafted his younger brother, 2022 All-Rookie small forward Franz Wagner, with the eighth overall pick in 2021. The Magic brought Wagner back on his current two-year, $3.6M deal during the same offseason. Across 63 games with Orlando in 2021-22, the 25-year-old backup big man averaged 9.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG and 1.4 APG in 15.2 MPG, playing behind the Magic’s jumbo-sized frontcourt of Wendell Carter Jr. and Mohamed Bamba.

