Marion County, FL

Come to order…

By Jimplecute Jimplecute
marioncoherald.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKelsey Odom, 12, checks out how it feels...

marioncoherald.com

Comments / 0

Citrus County Chronicle

CoreCivic: Citrus County Detention Facility security chief 'no longer employed'

CoreCivic, the Tennessee company running the Citrus County Detention Facility, started looking for a new security chief over its local jail and prison after its last one became unemployed. Ryan Gustin, a CoreCivic spokesman, told the Chronicle Thursday, June 30, the detention facility’s recent chief of security “is not employed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Fourth appeal filed in the fire fee case

A fourth appeal of the court ruling involving $80 million in refunds to Ocala Utility customers has been filed, this time by a resident in a unique situation. He is both a class member of the group that sued Ocala over fire fees and was a lawyer with the firm that defended the city during the long-running dispute.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County’s latest bi-weekly report shows uptick in new COVID-19 cases

The latest bi-weekly report from local health officials shows an uptick in new COVID-19 cases in Marion County. During the week of Friday, June 24 to Thursday, June 30, the county reported 964 cases, which is an average of nearly 138 cases per day. The updated statistics were released as part of the Florida Department of Health bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
MARION COUNTY, FL
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
villages-news.com

CDD 2 supervisor resigning due to move to assisted living facility

A Community Development District 2 supervisor is resigning from her position due to a move to an assisted living facility. Candy Ginns, who lives in the Village of Santo Domingo, was appointed to the board in 2019. Ginns filled a vacancy created by the death in 2018 of Supervisor John Blum.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Rules on lawn ornaments should be enforced uniformly

Unless The Villages makes everyone take any/all lawn ornaments out of their front yard this is so hypocritical. Enforce the ordinance at every home in The Villages or do not address any of the complaints. You say The Villages only enforces if it’s been turned in by a rogue complainer?...
THE VILLAGES, FL
#Commissioners Court
villages-news.com

Progress made between CDDs 6 and 7 over PWAC 2

The chairmen of Community Development District 6 and Community Development District 7 didn’t reach an agreement over the establishment of a second Project Wide Advisory Committee, but both sides agreed progress was made at a conflict resolution session on Friday morning at Savannah Center. District 7 is the lone...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

31 dogs seized from Marion County groomer, breeder

OCALA, Fla. – Marion County Animal Services seized 31 dogs from a Marion County groomer and breeder, and investigators are now asking a court to stop her from owning any more animals. According to court documents, animal service investigators executed a search and seizure warrant on May 11 at...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

A special silver anniversary

A quarter century ago, The Villages' first town square was just rising out of the ground, and The Villages Daily Sun was rolling off the press for the first time. Today, the Villages has broken ground for its fourth town square, and its hometown newspaper is the 23rd largest in the nation.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share their thoughts on firework displays

In response to recent letters that discussed the impact of loud firework displays on local pets and wildlife, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “Come the Fourth of July or New Year’s, I understand the reason for celebration. However, I am aware of...
OCALA, FL
News Break
Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Fairgrounds is fair ground for festivity

The pitch from Terry Yoder took only two seconds before Steve Munz bought it. “Let’s put on a Fourth of July celebration at the Sumter County Fairgrounds,” Yoder told Munz. So, these two long-time Sumter County entrepreneurs opened their checkbooks and wrangled country music star Brantley Gilbert into performing tonight during a “1776 Independence Day Celebration” at the Sumter County Fairgrounds. “I received a call one morning from Terry Yoder, and he told me, ‘I got an idea,’” said Munz, president and CEO of Wildwood’s Galaxy Home Solutions. “I said, ‘Oh boy,’ because Terry is known for coming up with ideas. Terry also is a tremendous giver to the community.” That call culminated with a welcome for anyone to attend this free concert and fireworks display at the fairgrounds, 7620 State Road 471, just north of the city of Webster. Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks at 9 p.m.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

We should be allowed to face our accusers

So much concern and attention is placed on a little white cross, yet there are eyesores in many neighborhoods throughout The Villages. I’m not talking about well-placed lawn ornaments neatly placed in beautifully landscaped front yards, rather the haphazardly places “disasters” found sporadically in various communities. Yes, we should all be allowed to decorate our yards in ways that make us happy, but remember this is a community and we need to consider how our adorned yards affect those around us. For example, if you were looking to purchase a home in The Villages, would you choose a home found next to a neat, moderately adorned yard, or the one that looks like an eyesore or front yard rummage sale? We all want our homes and yards to be our own, personalizing them with our special touch, just not go overboard and think of those around us. A little white cross, placed neatly in the yard hurts no one, but a yard filled with a dozen little white crosses would become redundant or even an eyesore.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Lane closure to affect drivers in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion county drivers can expect temporary lane closures. The closure goes along Southwest 60th Avenue between Southwest 31st Street and Southwest 25th Street. This will last through August 31st. Earthmovers, Inc. is installing new utilities and constructing turning lanes. Workers and equipment will be located in...
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Crews fight Marion County bus fire in Belleview, officials say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are trying to figure out what sparked a bus fire in Marion County Wednesday night, fire officials reported. Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the bus fire on Interstate 75 near mile marker 341 in Belleview at approximately 10:45 p.m., reports show. [TRENDING: Florida’s...
MARION COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Man Wishes He Remembered To Take This At Crime Scene

A Florida Man wishes he remembered to take this at the crime scene!. The Florida Man in this story, Cory Winston, broke into his victim’s Deltona house looking to rob it. The victim resisted and started yelling causing Winston to leave the house. Neighborhood security cameras recorded a man matching his description riding away on a bicycle.
DELTONA, FL
horseandrider.com

Strangles Continues to Spread in Florida

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has reported new strangles cases in two Florida counties. A 12-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Levy County used for pleasure riding presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) on June 23. He was confirmed positive on June 28, and his vaccination status is unknown.
FLORIDA STATE

