Decatur, AL

Locals lead the way on day two of Daikin Spirt of America

By Claudia Chakamian
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – This week, over 100 of the top collegiate and amateur golfers are at the Burningtree Country Club in Decatur for the 2022 Daikin Spirit of America. But it’s the local guys who are standing out above the rest on their home course.

Currently, atop the leaderboard, you’ll see some familiar faces like Ryley Heath, Sam Murphy, Matt Gourgeot and Stewart Whitt.

“Normally we’d have two or three but this year it’s a lot of them, so it’s good to see, good to have buddies to compete against,” Murphy said.

Hartselle’s Heath shot 5 under par Thursday to maintain the lead at 7 under through two days.

“Today I’d say I putted really well. I hit the ball good too but the only difference between yesterday and today is that I made a couple of more putts. My overall knowledge of these greens is definitely helping me make some more putts,” Heath said.

While Decatur native Murphy made up a lot of ground in round two, also carding 5 under to sit tied for third at 3 under.

“Honestly yesterday was a little rusty, not playing the practice round, just going off of knowledge. Just putting the ball in the right spot. Kept the ball in play, didn’t really put myself into any bad positions, Murphy said.

Heath and Murphy have been playing together for a decade which makes their run at the top even more special.

“Today I was seeing how well Ryley was playing and I was really proud of him because we grew up playing together. Close to 10-15 years. He’s like a little brother. It’s good to see him playing good and obviously, I’m trying to chase him down but if he keeps playing like this it’s going to be tough but it’s a lot of fun to see it,”

The action continues Friday with guys teeing off throughout the morning and leaders going around 2:00 p.m. The Daikin Spirit of America will run all week with the final round set for Saturday, July 2. News 19 will continue to bring you coverage from Decatur as the tournament continues.

