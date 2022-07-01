Wind Surge holds off Cardinal rally

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals wanted to wrap up the month of June on an upnote.

June has been the best month of baseball for Springfield this season.

The baby birds have won 13 games this season, including a four game and seven game winning streaks.

Springfield had prospect Mike McGreevy on the hill, he was looking for his fourth win of the season.

And Wichita jumped out to another quick lead, by Edouard Julien, he drives this to left, a solo shot it’s 1-nothing Surge.

Julien has hit three homers in the last two games.

Springfield ties it up in the bottom of the second, Malcolm Nunez takes this deep to left, over the bullpen and off the scoreboard, his 12th of the season it’s 1-1.

Wichita retakes the lead in the third, Matt Wallner takes this to left, up on the berm, a two run shot, it’s 3-one Wind Surge.

Springfield gets one back in the fifth, Nick Dunn singles to left, Justin Toerner scores it’s 3-2.

Then in the ninth, Jonah Davis with a rocket to right, up on the Rowe roof, a two run shot, Cards within one, but Wichita holds on and wins 7-6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.