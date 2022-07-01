ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler Sounds Off on Joe Rogan and Clarence Thomas

By Matt Wilstein
 4 days ago
Chelsea Handler kicked off her week of shows guest-hosting for Jimmy Kimmel by going after “pro-life” Republicans and joking that her own three abortions are all the proof Americans need that Roe v. Wade should never have been overturned. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time guest-hosting,” the...

Comments / 40

Xarmydude
1d ago

is that the same person who had 3 abortions in high school? maybe she should have opened her mouth more she wouldn't have needed the abortions

Reply
4
Lisa K
3d ago

Begging for attention because she's irrelevant

Reply
28
Brent Price
3d ago

well I'm sure both of them are shaking in their shoes

Reply
9
Related
IndieWire

Samuel L. Jackson Slams ‘Uncle Clarence’ Thomas for Hypocrisy on Interracial Marriage

Click here to read the full article. Many of Hollywood’s biggest names have slammed the Supreme Court’s majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the protection of abortion access at a federal level. But some in Hollywood, like Samuel L. Jackson, are also looking deeper into the concurring opinions in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, particularly one written by Justice Clarence Thomas. While Thomas joined Justice Alito’s majority opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he also wrote a concurring opinion that went much further (so much so that none of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Whoopi warns Clarence Thomas of being deemed 'quarter of a person' again

In the first episode of The View since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, relegating the issue of abortion to the states, a livid Whoopi Goldberg warned Justice Clarence Thomas that he may be deemed a "quarter of a person" again, likely referencing when slaves were counted as three-fifths of a person when population was measured for taxation and representation calculations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

The Trailer for the Jan. 6 Trump Documentary ‘Unprecedented’ Has Just Dropped

A trailer was released Tuesday for the three-part Discovery+ docuseries shot with Donald Trump and his family in the months before and after the 2020 insurrection. The teaser clip for Unprecedented, which was made by British documentarian Alex Holder, was included in the hours of footage Holder handed over to the Jan. 6 committee last month. The trailer, released by Politico, shows the moments around some of the Trump clan’s interviews, including a scene in which Ivanka frets about her appearance, and a truncated version of the former president’s excruciating futzing with a table and a glass of water. Don Jr. is also shown at a rally vowing to “make liberals cry again.” Text in the trailer reads: “Witness the 3-part documentary event… With exclusive access… To the most controversial family in the world… Gaining power is easy… Surrendering it is not.”
U.S. POLITICS
TheWrap

NPR Breaks 4th of July Tradition of Reading Declaration of Independence to Examine Its History

For 33 years, National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition” host Steve Inskeep has made it a tradition to read the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July. But this year, he broke that tradition, replacing it with a segment examining what Thomas Jefferson’s famous phrase “all men are created equal” actually means in relation to today’s sharply divided United States.
POLITICS
Entertainment
Politics
Supreme Court
Celebrities
inputmag.com

American Girl dolls emerge as unlikely abortion rights advocates

In case you haven’t noticed, American Girl Doll stan accounts have gained popularity on Instagram. Now, they’re using their platforms to promote progressive politics to audiences of bona fide American girls. American Girl Anarchy — In February, the New York Times ran its first piece about American Girl...
SOCIETY
Q 105.7

Crosby, Stills and Nash Back on Spotify After Joe Rogan Protest

Five months after removing their music from Spotify, Crosby, Stills & Nash can once again be heard on the streaming service. According to Billboard, the group’s catalog officially returned to Spotify on Saturday (July 2). CSN will reportedly be donating “proceeds from streams to COVID-19 charities for at least a month.”
MUSIC
morningbrew.com

‘We will adopt your baby’ is a dark meme for depressing times

On June 24, the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion. The majority of Americans oppose the decision, but at least two people celebrated: Executives at the Global Center for Human Rights, an organization that vows to “uphold national laws that protect life, family, and freedom of religion,” posed in front of the Capitol with wide grins and a poster that read, “We will adopt your baby.” It’s a phrase with a long history in the anti-abortion movement. One person sharing the photo on Twitter recounted this same offer was yelled at him and his wife while they were walking into a clinic to have an abortion for a nonviable pregnancy. The photo is uncanny and the “offer” is performative—all elements that make for a perfect satire. “We will adopt your baby” quickly became a meme devoid of any of this context.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

CNN's Ratings Remain in Freefall Under New Boss Chris Licht

Despite the many changes Chris Licht has made to CNN in recent months, ratings have continued to drop. Since taking over CNN on May 2, Licht has worked to make the network less partisan and more neutral in its coverage. The new network president has instituted guidelines to reduce the use of "Breaking News" banners, threatened to oust overly partisan CNN personalities, and even asked staffers to stop referring to Donald Trump's false election claims as the "Big Lie."
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Candace Owens absurdly says parents who are cool with drag queens are ‘underqualified to have children’

Candace Owens of The Daily Wire has come under fire after she claimed that parents that take their kids to drag queen story hour are “underqualified” to have children. “Of course, I have been covering the wonderful month of Pride, for which I feel no pride for at all. I think it should be called shame month. It’s absolute debauchery,” Ms Owens said on her programme on the conservative outlet. “I spoke about this last week and when you believe when you start to see that your government is sponsoring that, when they’re putting real dollars behind things like...
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

'Battleground' director explains how the left lost the abortion fight: 'There's a real reckoning happening right now'

When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade on June 24, it handed the anti-abortion movement a decisive victory nearly 50 years in the making. The 6-3 ruling left pro-choice forces reeling, with many prominent liberal politicians and celebrities openly wondering how they lost this supposedly-settled fight. Cynthia Lowen's new documentary Battleground offers a dramatic and, at times, uncomfortable look at the warning signs that were missed along the way to Roe's defeat.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Essence

Clarence Thomas Wants To Make It Easier To Sue The Media For Libel

Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ dissent indicated that he disagreed with the majority ruling to turn down a defamation case appeal. Legal experts were surprised when Johnny Depp was handed down a legal win in the trial against Amber Heard—“[o]ne reason…Defamation is extremely difficult to prove under existing U.S. law.” But, despite Depp’s recent legal victory, Supreme Court “Justice Clarence Thomas thinks the burden of proof should be significantly lightened,” for such cases.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Glamour

Why People Are Calling for Congress to Impeach Clarence Thomas

Could Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas be impeached?. That's a question many are revisiting in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Thomas was a part of the majority in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision, which was handed down on Friday, June 24, and which ended the constitutional protection of abortion rights by overturning Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
