Here's your holiday weekend racing schedule

There'll be fireworks in the sky and potentially maybe even a few on the racetrack at various races this weekend. Keep up with who's racing where, when and on what TV channel

It’s the 4 th of July racing weekend, where there’s plenty of action to watch starting Friday with F1, IndyCars and Xfinity qualifying to get the weekend in gear. Our good buddy, Jay Wells, breaks it all down for you:

Friday: The stoic Silverstone circuit kicks off Friday morning with the first two rounds of F1 practice for the British Grand Prix. First practice starts at 7:55 a.m. EDT followed by Practice 2 at 10:55 a.m. both on ESPNU.

Also on Friday, IndyCar hits the Mid-Ohio road course with the first practice at 3:30 p.m. EDT streaming on Peacock. USA Network wraps up the day with qualifying for the Henry 180 Xfinity race at Road America at 5:30 p.m. EDT.

Saturday, the pace picks up bringing with it F1 qualifying, Cup qualifying, IndyCar qualifying and the Henry 180 NASCAR Xfinity race at 2:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

* F1 is up first at 6:55 a.m. EDT with qualifying at 9:55 a.m. EDT on ESPN2 at Silverstone.

* IndyCar conducts its second practice at 10:30 a.m. EDT leading into qualifying at 2:45 p.m. EDT streaming on Peacock.

* Cup qualifying starts at 12 noon EDT on USA.

* The SRX drivers tackle the Stafford Springs oval for their third stop and halfway point on their 6-race tour on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Sunday starts with the Great Britain Grand Prix on ESPN2 at 9:55 a.m. EDT followed by the IndyCars on NBC at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Countdown to Green starts at 2:00 p.m. EDT with the NASCAR Cup Series Quik Trip 250 taking the green flag at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network on the 4-mile Road America course.

Lastly, IMSA crosses the border with the Chevrolet Grand Prix at the Mosport Canadian Tire Motorsports Park on NBC starting at 3:00 p.m. EDT in Bowmanville, Ontario, Canada.

Have a great 4 th of July racing weekend! Let’s see the fireworks fly!

