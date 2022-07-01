ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Female pedestrian critically injured after getting hit by a vehicle in San Jose (San Jose, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0507Nb_0gRbHcws00
A woman was critically injured after getting struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in San Jose. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place just after 5:00 p.m. near Leeward Drive and Arden Way [...]

