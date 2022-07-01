ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash...

CBS Sports

Twins, Byron Buxton turn first 8-5 triple play in MLB history vs. White Sox

Every time you go to the ballpark you might see something you've never seen before. And such was the case Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, where fans saw the first 8-5 triple play in MLB history. The Minnesota Twins turned the first-of-its-kind triple play against the home Chicago White Sox (GameTracker), though it would be more accurate to say the White Sox ran into the triple play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Plays first two rehab games

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Will work at shortstop, second base

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Sunday that Newman (groin/hamstring) will see time at both shortstop and second base once he's ready to return from the 60-day injured list, Mike Persak of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Newman served as Pittsburgh's primary shortstop in 2021 and opened the current season atop...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Heads to injured list

Kennedy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right calf inflammation. It was thought that Kennedy was dealing only with cramping in his leg, but it turns out he is dealing with an injury that will sideline him at least through the All-Star break. Kennedy's spot as a setup man for closer Mark Melancon will be filled by a variety of relievers, including righty J.B. Wendelken and lefties Joe Mantiply and Kyle Nelson.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Francis Mauigoa to Miami Highlights Major College Football Recruiting Weekend

Fourth of July weekend has become quite the metaphoric holiday for college football prospects to go public with their college choice with a bit of fireworks at their back. Last year, Ohio State landed the 2021 class's top defensive recruit in J.T. Tuimoloau on July 4 and two years ago it was the decision date for No. 1 overall recruit Caleb Williams to pick Oklahoma over a host of top contenders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Brayan Bello: Could debut Wednesday

Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Picks up another injury

Garcia was removed from Monday's game against the Mets in the eighth inning after being struck on his left elbow by a swing, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. Garcia's status for Tuesday's game is certainly in jeopardy, as he's dealing with a bruised left middle finger and now a sore elbow. He was sent for X-rays after the game, which fortunately came back negative. Garcia will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rich Hill: Lands on injured list

Hill (knee) was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. The results of Hill's MRI have not been disclosed, so the extent to which he injured his left knee in Friday's game remains uncertain. His initial diagnosis was a left knee sprain. Phillips Valdez was recalled to take Hill's spot on the active roster for the time being.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Headed for further testing

Taylor (ankle) is set to undergo further imaging and will be out for at least a few days, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Taylor said after the game that his foot kept feeling worse as the contest went on, so he'll be out of the lineup for the next couple of days as the team evaluates the injury and determines how to best treat the utility man.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Johan Oviedo: Leaves with injury

Oviedo exited Monday's game against the Braves after being struck on the hand by a line drive, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Oviedo was immediately sent for further testing, and his X-rays fortunately came back negative. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees' Jose Trevino: On bench for nightcap

Trevino isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cleveland. Trevino started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 1-for-5 with a solo home run. Kyle Higashioka is taking over at catcher and batting ninth in the second game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Reds' Aramis Garcia: Remains in game after all

Garcia appeared to leave Monday's game against the Giants after aggravating an existing finger injury, but he remained in the game after retrieving additional padding from the dugout, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Garcia will try to gut this one out after clearly irritating his left middle finger...
CINCINNATI, OH

