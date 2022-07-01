Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Lewis (concussion) went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI over his first two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma and High-A Everett on Sunday and Monday. Lewis opened his rehab assignment up with the Rainiers on Sunday and logged two plate appearances as the designated hitter, and he served as the DH again for the AquaSox on Monday as he bumped down to a lower level of competition. The slugging outfielder's time in the minors is expected to last at least a few more games, as the Mariners would like to see him play multiple times in the outfield before activation is considered.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO