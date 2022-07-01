ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manager Erik Ten Hag's First Week of Pre-Season With Manchester United Claimed To Be Intense

By Saul Escudero
 4 days ago

According to reports, the insights of Erik Ten Hag's first week of pre-season with Manchester United have been revealed, and there is only a positive feeling within the staff and players.

The Red Devils started their pre-season on June 27th, and most of the players showed up at Carrington Training Complex.

The Dutch manager will have to face Brighton & Hove Albion in his first Premier League game on August 7th. With more than a month still left before the start of the season.

It's impressive how the 52-year-old has been preparing his footballers in less than a week.

One of the Red Devils' senior players gave his thoughts on what has been so far the pre-season under the Dutchman, he said:

"intense - not just on the body but the mind. He wants you to think, think, think."

A week has been enough for the whole squad to realize, what the new manager is expecting from his players to actually compete in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

It was claimed that the biggest changes reported are the immersiveness of Erik Ten Hag during sessions and time spent with the ball while in the drills.

The former Ajax manager is said to be leading every single part of training, different from what we were used to seeing under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Solskjaer's pieces of training were described as 'basic' and 'giving too much freedom and little correction'.

On the other hand, Ralf Rangnick's training guided by Chris Armas was labelled as 'very jargon-heavy and focused on what to do without the ball'.

One thing both Rangnick and Solskjaer had in common was that neither one would stop the drills to ensure it was being done the right way. Also, their authority was never defined.

Erik Ten Hag's great analysis of the Old Trafford side pointed out a big problem which is fear and uncertainty when on the ball.

The line "Not good enough. Give me the maximum," has been said over and over again by Ten Hag, which is offset by the encouragement he offers when "the highest level" is achieved.

The Dutchman seems to be positive about the squad's adaptability and how they adjust to his demands.

Another detail the Dutch manager was pleased about was the arrival time to the complex of 9 am - which was previously only applicable to youth players.

According to a report from Sky Sports Journalist Melissa Reddy spoke about the insight of Manchester United's first week of pre-season, she stated:

"The former Ajax boss communicates in a very direct way so while his sessions are intense they are easy to understand.

Meetings and talks with players beyond training-specific instructions have been kept light and introductory thus far to get the right foundations in place first.

He has also been enthusiastic on the pitches and in general around Carrington which has created an enhanced mood.

Ten Hag has eroded the misery that engulfed the place during Rangnick's reign, but has also "laid down the law" in a way that escaped Solskjaer.

Staff have been motivated by the early shape of Ten Hag's reign and feel he is already showing the coaching ability and improved dynamic they recruited him for."

Author Verdict:

So far Erik Ten Hag is seeming to enjoy the team and their fast adjustment rate. Things are set to a great start in Manchester United.

All thanks to the outstanding work output by the Dutch manager and his staff that are taking care of every single detail.

