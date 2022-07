LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- Thor: Love and Thunder, opening in theaters Friday, is temporarily entertaining, though ultimately unsatisfying. While never boring, it fails to meet its own potential. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been traveling with the Guardians of the Galaxy since Avengers: Endgame. He returns to New Asgard,...

