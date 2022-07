AUSTIN, Texas – Just in time for the Fourth of July, Airbnb is cracking down on its hosts and guests who don't abide by its global party ban policy. Airbnb announced a temporary ban on all parties and events worldwide in August 2020 at the start of the pandemic in the interest of public health, which was in effect until further notice, but now the ban is permanent. Airbnb has officially codified the ban as their new policy.

