Rockers crush Charleston, 12-0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three hitters belted home runs and three pitchers combined on a shutout as the Rockers flattened the Charleston Dirty Birds 12-0 on Thursday, completing a three-game series sweep.

Xander Wiel, Logan Morrison and Tyleer Ladendorf launched balls over the outfield fence at Appalachian Power Park as High Point won for the seventh straight game and improved to 37-25.

Wiel hit his 15th home of the season in the first with two on. Morrison smacked his seventh homer of the season in the third with one aboard, stretching the lead to 5-0.

Ladendorf added a three-run shot as part of a six-run seventh inning that also included an RBI double off the bat of Jerry Downs and RBI singles by Michael Martinez and Ben AKlinski. That was the end of the scoring.

Morrison also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and finished with three RBIs for the game in addition to Wiel and Ladendorf. Wiel’s three upped his team-leading total to 51 and Aklinski has 41.

Craig Stem (2-2) keyed the pitching shutout with his second straight strong start, allowing three hits and striking out fourth with no walks in seven innings. William Kirwan allowed a hit and walked on in the eighth, and Joe Johnson tossed the ninth

The Rockers return home and begin a three-game series against Southern Maryland today at Truist Point.