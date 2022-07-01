ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

Medical examiner: Renton father, two teen daughters died of starvation

By Tod Thompson, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTm9i_0gRbGAtV00

KING COUNTY, Wash. — A father and his two teen daughters who were found dead inside their Renton apartment in December died from starvation, according to a report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Manuel Gil, 33; Adriana, 17; and Mariel, 16, were in their duplex in the 300 block of Factory Avenue North.

Last year, Carlo Papini, the co-owner of the duplex, conducted a wellness check after not seeing them for several days.

“We were concerned for the girls,” Papini told KIRO 7 during that time. “The other tenants hadn’t seen any (recent) activity.”

He found all three dead inside their apartment.

During that time, the medical examiner had determined that the girls had died on Dec. 5 — before their father, who possibly died five days later.

However, officials said there was a considerable margin of error during the initial investigation.

Police could not find any evidence of foul play, forced entry, carbon monoxide poisoning, or drug use, which had left the question open of how they had died.

During that time, investigators had delayed releasing any information pending completed blood toxicology tests, which have now revealed that all three were emaciated.

Officials said there was no food in the home and they found written materials in the apartment about fasting.

In December, the girls’ mother, Betsy Alvarado, told KIRO 7 that she had not seen her girls for months and at some point became very concerned and called 911.

After Alvarado called 911, police went to the duplex on Friday, Dec. 10. The doors were locked and there was nothing alarming officers could see from the outside, according to Renton police.

The following morning, Papini conducted a welfare check, which was when he found the girls and called 911.

Alvarado identified her girls and their father.

She told KIRO 7 that the girls “were being brainwashed by what they were calling a religion but must be a cult.”

Alvarado had said Gil was following an extremist fringe of the Black Hebrew Israelites. The Anti-Defamation League classifies some sects of the religion as hate groups.

Alvarado said things became so extreme she tried to warn the state, but nothing happened. “I called CPS,” said Alvarado. “I told them they don’t go outside, they don’t have friends; something’s going on in that house.”

Because of the circumstances, Manuel Gil’s cause of death has been ruled a suicide. The girls’ deaths were undetermined because officials had no way of determining what their state of mind and intent were.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 29

Clueless
3d ago

Horribly sad for the girls. It is not surprising that State CPS child “protective” services was notified and did nothing to protect or even simply look into this atrocity. This could have been prevented…😢

Reply(5)
28
StriderKing
3d ago

Remember the Covington scandal when the press went after Catholic students wearing Trump hats? It was the Black Hebrew Israelites who were the real villains who were hurling profanity at the kids and racial slurs at the Native American. But the press did not tell you that. They just gave you a short edited video to push a narrative. Talk about propaganda.

Reply(3)
26
Wayne Dillabough
3d ago

that's just typical, but sad, just goes to show you if you join a group like that not only do you hate the rest of the world but you have no care for your own daughters. the daughters have my prayers

Reply(2)
8
Related
Law & Crime

‘Treasured Colleague’: Seattle-Area Man Allegedly Murdered and Decapitated 70-Year-Old Mother Who Worked in University Theology Department

A Washington State man from the Seattle metropolitan area is behind bars after his mother was found decapitated. Collin Boldizsar, 29, stands accused of murder in the second degree over the gruesome death and dismemberment of his 70-year-old mother, Laurie Collins, according to court documents and courtroom statements cited by Seattle CBS affiliate KIRO.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in shooting near Rainier Vista Park in Lacey

Lacey police detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed Sunday night, the Police Department announced. According to police, around 11 p.m., officers received reports of gunshots coming from an area south of Rainier Vista Park. As officers were responding, another caller said there was a man with...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in Seattle

A pedestrian was struck and killed in North Seattle on Sunday night, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 10 p.m. on July 3, Seattle police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by an SUV near North 141st Street and Aurora Avenue North. According to police, an...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Fringe#Medical Examiner#Defamation
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 killed in Renton house fire

One person was killed and another was rescued from a house fire in Renton on Sunday, the Renton Regional Fire Authority announced. Renton firefighters first tweeted about the fire on the 1600 block of Pierce Avenue Southeast at 2:40 p.m. The fire was knocked down about 10 minutes later. According...
RENTON, WA
KING 5

5 people shot in Tacoma over the weekend

TACOMA, Wash. — Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting in Tacoma Sunday night. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 3300 block of South Asotin Street. Police said a “neighborhood dispute” led to the shooting.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Five people shot in two Tacoma shootings Sunday night

A reported drive-by shooting in Tacoma left one man with serious injuries, and prompted Tacoma police to shut down the intersection of South 47th Street and South Tacoma Way Sunday evening. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the initial dispatch call came at 4:24 p.m. Two cars were driving on South...
TACOMA, WA
KING-5

Mother wants justice after daughters found dead in Renton apartment starved to death

EVERETT, Wash. — Betsy Alvarado’s home is full of photos of her kids, and those photos are all she has to remember 17-year-old Adriana Gil and 16-year-old Mariel Gil. In December 2021, the two sisters and their father Manuel Gil were found dead inside a Renton apartment. Seven months later, the King County Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death for all three was starvation. The manner of death for the girls is still undetermined.
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $600,000

TACOMA, Wash. — A 40-year-old Tacoma woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud involving a scheme to defraud friends and acquaintances out of more than $600,000. Sabrina Taylor admitted to lying about her health, employment status, and education to steal money from people who had offered to help her, said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on October 7.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Son accused of decapitating his mother in Shoreline

It’s a disturbing murder case out of Shoreline’s Richmond Beach neighborhood — a son is accused of killing his 70-year-old mom and decapitating her at her home on Wednesday. Police arrested 29-year-old Collin Boldizsar after discovering the victim’s body during a welfare check at the home in...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
100K+
Followers
116K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy