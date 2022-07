INDIANAPOLIS — Starting July 1, a number of new Indiana laws will go into effect in Indiana. Here is a run-down of some of the most notable legislation. As of Friday, people will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in the state. This does not apply to people who are prohibited from carrying a weapon, like those with felony convictions or people under the age of 18.

INDIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO