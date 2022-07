LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has resubmitted a list of three nominees to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to fill a vacancy on the state’s Board of Canvassers after the Democratic governor rejected an initial list due to one nominee, a current state representative, being deemed ineligible. The list, sent Thursday in a letter to the governor, includes Steve Yoder, Michael Hewitt and Richard Houskamp, according to Michigan GOP spokesman Gustavo Portela. Yoder and Hewitt both serve as congressional district chairs for the Michigan GOP while Houskamp is a third district committeeman for the party. Hewitt also hosts a conservative radio...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO