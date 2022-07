KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people total were killed in two separate shootings early Monday morning in Kansas City. Police responded at 3:45 a.m. to the area near 57th Street and Mersington Avenue on a shooting call. Arriving officers were directed to the back of a home, where they found the shooting victim unresponsive. Police said emergency medical crews tried to help the man, later identified as 18-year-old Carlo Enrique Collado, but he was declared dead at the scene.

