Two injured as shots ring out in Algiers Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left two people injured on the West Bank on Thursday.

The NOPD reports that shortly after 8 p.m., officers received a report of the incident, which is believed to have happened at the intersection of Behrman Avenue and Lawrence Street in Algiers.

Detectives say two men sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Details on the victims’ ages and medical statuses were unclear in early NOPD reports.

Information regarding a suspect or motive is not available in the investigation, which has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the case. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers.

