ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleroi, PA

Charleroi police investigating series of car break-ins targeting specific street

By Rich Pierce, WPXI.com
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2isDNq_0gRbDqdI00

CHARLEROI, Pa. — A series of car break-ins has neighbors in one Charleroi neighborhood rattled.

Neighbors on Oakland Avenue say they feel uneasy on their normally quiet street.

“It just doesn’t happen up here,” one neighbor said. “I’ve lived here for 10 years. It’s just not a typical thing here.”

The first incident happened in the early morning hours of June 25. A gun was stolen out of a white pick-up truck.

“I was going to put my daughter’s car seat in the car, and when I opened the door, all my pap’s stuff was spread out everywhere. I was like ‘oh my God, something happened,’” Marsaidez Newman-Sethman said. “It’s scary because it’s supposed to protect us, and now we know they have a weapon.”

A few houses away, would-be thieves rummaged through two more cars, leaving behind valuable items like tools and camera equipment.

“Each time, things were just lying out on the seat. Everything was pulled out of the glovebox. Change was taken,” one neighbor said.

“It’s scary because I have a little daughter. We have lots of stray cats out here, animals. When I heard something, I used to be able to go outside, but now I’m scared it could be a human with a gun,” Newman-Sethman said.

“Just lock your doors for now until this all gets sorted out.”

Charleroi Police tell Channel 11 News they are looking for up to six people in connection with these break-ins and break-ins in nearby Fallowfield Township. If you have any information, you should contact police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Clairton man arrested after Pleasant Hills robbery, police say

Allegheny County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a gas station in Pleasant Hills. It happened just before 8 p.m. on July 1 at the BP gas station/7-Eleven convenience store on Clairton Boulevard. Police say 29-year-old David Vankavelaar, of Clairton, entered the store, showed a black handgun, and demanded...
CLAIRTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man fatally shot in New Kensington

Authorities identified a man who was fatally shot over the weekend in New Kensington as Jason Raiford. Two juveniles were arrested early Monday on felony gun charges, and an arrest warrant was issued for another, Amir Kennedy, on a homicide charge, according to a statement from Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police investigating two shootings

Shots fired reports sent Pittsburgh police to two locations Monday morning. The first in the city's Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood. Police were called to Eckert Street around 3:40 a.m. They found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Charleroi, PA
Charleroi, PA
Crime & Safety
wtae.com

Parents of off-duty police officer killed in Blawnox speak out

BLAWNOX, Pa. — Just recently, a rookie Oakdale police officer's family was celebrating his achieving his early life goals; now they're mourning his death after his life was suddenly taken. Police say Chuckie Stipetich, 23, was shot and killed while off-duty by a road rage driver who follow followed...
BLAWNOX, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police investigating death at New Kensington apartment complex

Police are investigating a death at a New Kensington apartment complex, according to Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers. Officers responded to the incident at the Valley Royal Court along Fifth Avenue just before 2 p.m. Sunday. Details about the victim and manner of death were not available. Dispatchers confirmed that the...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#Property Crime
WTAJ

20-mile chase ends with crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A 20-year-old was placed in Jefferson County prison after state police said he led them on a 20-mile chase. Logan Wells, 20, of Indiana, Pa., was driving an Eclipse Spyder on Route 36 when police attempted to stop him on July 2 at around 6:54 p.m. Wells led police on the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man in critical but stable condition after Marshall-Shadeland shooting

A man is in critical but stable condition after an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street around 3:40 a.m. Monday where they found a vehicle with shattered windows and a man slumped in the driver’s seat, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesman Maurice Matthews.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

Suspect identified and arrested in string of robberies

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) - A suspect is in custody after two robberies took place within 30 minutes of one another. Allegheny County Police identified 29-year-old David Vankavelaar as the person responsible. On Friday night, county police were alerted to a robbery at the BP gas station and 7-Eleven convenience...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS Pittsburgh

North Apollo couple arrested on child endangerment charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man and a woman are facing child endangerment charges after a one-year-old girl was found wandering the streets alone in North Apollo borough.Police said it happened Friday. And when she was returned to her home, they found the child's father, 31-year-old Joseph Hazlett, sleeping on the couch.Throughout the home, officers say they found animal feces, rotting food, and an infestation of insects.Police also arrested the child's mother, 27-year-old, Brandy Teeple.Hazlett is in the Armstrong County Jail on bond. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for July 13th.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 person killed in Kiski crash

An Indiana man was killed Sunday afternoon when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided, according to the Armstrong County coroner. Anthony D. Stasko, 58, was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his wife, Kim Stasko, on Route 56 in Kiski when a 2011 Honda CRV came across Balsinger Road and collided with the motorcycle, officials said. The motorcycle was pushed off the roadway and Stasko and his wife were thrown from the bike.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WDTV

UPDATE: Crews recover body from Cheat Lake

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crews have recovered a body from Cheat Lake. Search and rescue, fire and Monongalia County Sheriff units responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the area of Ices Ferry Bridge. The identity of the person who was recovered from the lake has not been released. This is...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Officials Confirm Death of Individual at Cheat Lake

According to WDTV, Emergency response crews have recovered a body from Cheat Lake. Search and rescue, fire and Monongalia County Sheriff units responded around 2 p.m. Monday to the area of Ices Ferry Bridge. The identity of the person who was recovered from the lake has not been released.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Two shot in western Pa.: report

Two men shot late Friday night in Aliquippa are hospitalized, according to 11 News. The shooting happened around 11:18 p.m. at 1200 Main Street. Their condition is unknown. The City of Aliquippa Police Department were first to respond. They secured the scene and requested the Pennsylvania State Police take over the investigation, 11 News reported.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy