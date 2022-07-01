ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Pelicans defeat Charleston, reach 50 wins

By Candace Martino
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17kQPQ_0gRbDo7400

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won Thursday’s game against the Charleston RiverDogs, 8-3.

With the win, the Pelicans became the first Minor League Baseball team to reach 50 wins on the year.

Their record now improves to 50-22, with a 3-3 record in the second half.

The RiverDogs fell to 48-24 with the loss, and 2-4 in the second half of the season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
