Pelicans defeat Charleston, reach 50 wins
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won Thursday’s game against the Charleston RiverDogs, 8-3.
With the win, the Pelicans became the first Minor League Baseball team to reach 50 wins on the year.
Their record now improves to 50-22, with a 3-3 record in the second half.
The RiverDogs fell to 48-24 with the loss, and 2-4 in the second half of the season.
